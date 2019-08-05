Building Code proposed changes focus on liquefaction and steel-framed housing

Monday, 5 August, 2019 - 11:16

Consultation has opened on proposed changes to the Building Code, which will focus on improving the long term resilience of buildings in areas with liquefaction-prone ground. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) consults on the Building Code bi-annually, with changes being published in June and November every year.

"The changes this time are focussed on helping to support high-density housing, by providing safer building solutions and increased design options," says Dave Robson, Manager Building Performance and Engineering at MBIE.

"One of the main changes being proposed sets out a new way of mapping liquefaction prone-ground, to ensure new buildings have resilient foundations.

"This is already being applied in the Canterbury region, so we’re proposing that it’s rolled-out nationwide. This will provide clarity to councils and engineers, meaning safer outcomes for all buildings.

"We’re also proposing to make the NASH (national association of steel-framed housing) standard that ensures steel-framed housing is weather tight an Acceptable Solution.

"This will remove additional costs associated with steel-framed housing, giving developers and designers more options, which is always positive for consumers.

"Engineers, councils and those looking to build a home would particularly be impacted by these changes, so I encourage them to take some time to let us know their thoughts," Mr Robson says.

Consultation on the proposed changes to the Building Code runs from 5 August to 13 September 2019.

Submissions can be made by email to buildingfeedback@mbie.govt.nz, or on the MBIE website.