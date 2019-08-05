Time running out to stand in Stratford District election

Monday, 5 August, 2019 - 15:07

With nominations for the October elections closing in less than two weeks, Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne is urging those interested in standing to get their nominations in early before the deadline.

Mr Hanne said, "We have just passed the halfway mark for the nomination period and have only received three nominations. With a Council of 10 elected members we want to see more than this number of people put their name forward so our residents have a choice of candidates when the time to vote comes."

"We are searching for leaders to shape our district, and encouraging people from all walks of life to consider running. If you’re passionate about the Stratford district, have great ideas and want to make a difference, then put your hand up," said Mr Hanne.

"Those wanting to stand for Council must have their completed nomination accepted by electoral officers before 12noon on 16 August 2019," said Mr Hanne.

"However, we encourage candidates to get their paperwork in early as this gives our electoral officers time to ensure they have included everything necessary on their application to be in the running," said Mr Hanne. "We aren’t able to provide an extension."

To be eligible to stand you need to be a New Zealand citizen, over 18 years of age and on the electoral roll. Anyone wishing to stand as an elected member must be nominated by two people enrolled in the district or ward you intend to stand, and pay a deposit of $200.

Nomination forms are available on Council’s website stratford.govt.nz/council/your-

council/electoral-info or from Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street. Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August.

For further information please contact: Dale Ofsoske, 0800 922 822, dale.ofsoske@electionservices.co.nz

Nominations received as of 5 August 2019: Jamieson, Alan Lloyd (Stratford Urban Ward)

Boyde, Grant William (Stratford Rural Ward)

Coplestone, Richard (Stratford Rural Ward)