Green Party supports abortion law reform announcement

Monday, 5 August, 2019 - 15:46

The Green Party welcomes the introduction of legislation to reform New Zealand’s abortion laws and will work to ensure it provides women and pregnant people with genuine choice and access to safe and compassionate healthcare.

"Every person should have the freedom to make the right decision for themselves and their families about when they want to be pregnant and have children," says Green MP Jan Logie.

"Our current abortion law is 40 years old, doesn’t reflect current medical science or best practice, treats pregnant people as untrustworthy and unable to make their own decisions, and creates unnecessary barriers to necessary healthcare.

"We know the majority of New Zealanders support decriminalising abortion and trusting pregnant people to make their own decisions, and we look forward to supporting these changes unanimously in the House.

"We will also work to strengthen the law as much as possible so that women can access the best possible care, and we encourage people to get involved through the Select Committee process and by talking to their MPs.

"Supporting reproductive freedom is a fundamental part of our Green values and abortion law is one piece of that.

"Everyone should have a genuine choice about whether to be or stay pregnant without fear of poverty, discrimination or violence. Everyone should have access to the healthcare and social support they need to live a good life."

All Green MPs will vote in support of the legislation in a conscience vote.