New international whaling commissioner appointed

Monday, 5 August, 2019 - 18:00

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of senior diplomat Jan Henderson as New Zealand’s representative to the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

"Ms Henderson’s experience will enable New Zealand to make a constructive contribution to this important body," said Mr Peters.

Ms Henderson’s career with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade includes roles as High Commissioner based in Bridgetown, Barbados, as well as New Zealand’s High Commissioner based in New Delhi, India, and Ambassador based in Ankara, Turkey.

Ms Henderson also served as the Director of Environment Division where she was directly involved in International Whaling Commission issues.

"New Zealand strongly supports the International Whaling Commission’s efforts to protect the ocean’s ecosystems," Mr Peters said.

The International Whaling Commission is the intergovernmental body established under the International Convention to Regulate Whaling 1946. It is comprised of 89 members. It meets biennially and will next meet in Slovenia in 2020.