Q+A: Rural borrowers will pay more if capital requirements come into effect - Shane Jones

Tuesday, 6 August, 2019 - 00:25

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones believes rural borrowers will pay more if the Reserve Bank’s proposed capital requirements come into effect.

Minister Jones met with ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott in Melbourne last week.

"Let me absolutely be clear about this - after the meeting with Shayne Elliott, the ANZ CEO, I’ve not got a sliver of doubt in my mind that they are not going to absorb these costs; they are going to look to pass them on."

"If those capital requirements go through, my interpretation of Mr Elliott is that they will significantly change their model of operation in New Zealand. And I think what John Key said - that the target will be the farming community - I think John Key and Shayne Elliott are good for their threat."

Mr Jones also told Q+A, "I think that the Aussie banks have become very, very addicted to super-profits out of New Zealand. And we want some more insurance. We want a greater level of assurance. And Shayne said to me, ‘Hey, mate, someone’s going to have to pay for this.’ "

When asked about Ihumatao, Minister Jones labelled the protesters ‘freedom campers’ and said "we should be building houses to offer accommodation for the whanau, rather than saying that a scattered number of stones on an old cow farm have greater significance for Maori than building houses and keeping the tamariki warm and in a safe environment."

He says the government shouldn’t buy the land and is not in a position to reopen any Treaty of Waitangi settlements.