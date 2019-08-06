Q+A: Claims that abortion law reforms will allow abortions up to birth absurd - Andrew Little

Tuesday, 6 August, 2019 - 00:23

Justice Minister Andrew Little says claims that the Government's planned reform of abortion laws unveiled today will allow abortions right up to birth are absurd.

"That's an absurd sort of statement that gets made by the fanatic anti-abortion people. There's no such thing as abortion right up to birth. A foetus that leaves the womb at birth is called a birth. So let's get that right," the minister said.

"The reality is, when you look at when abortions happen for New Zealand women, the bulk of them happen in that up to 16 weeks. Actually 90 per cent happen in the first trimester," he said.

Mr Little said he didn’t expect abortion law reform to increase the number of abortions in New Zealand.

"What I do think we will see is that abortions will on average happen earlier in pregnancies in New Zealand than is currently the case."

