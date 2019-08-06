Green Party statement on Ihumatao

Tuesday, 6 August, 2019 - 12:40

"In light of increased police presence in the middle of the night as well an influx of extra supporters this morning, the kaitiaki have done incredibly well to keep everybody calm.

"The mana whenua want to keep their focus on the protecting the land, and are working really hard to maintain a peaceful presence.

"The Greens will continue to ensure that a good faith platform is maintained for resolution discussions.

"In my view, less police will set up a good ground for good faith discussions to continue.