Government attempting to ban whitebaiting - Dowie

Tuesday, 6 August, 2019 - 20:52

The popular Kiwi pastime of whitebaiting is at risk of being banned if the Minister of Conservation gets her way, National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie says.

"National will oppose the second reading of the Indigenous Freshwater Fish Amendment Bill, as it will ultimately result in the prohibition of whitebaiting in New Zealand.

"The Bill’s transitional clauses mean that after a year, whitebaiting will be prohibited unless there is specific authorisation to do otherwise.

"Eugenie Sage’s ideological views are not friendly towards recreational fishers and hunters. The whitebaiting community has also told me they feel as though her whitebait consultation process has been a farce and they are concerned about their future livelihoods and the future of the Kiwi pastime. If Ms Sage has her way, whitebaiting will be prohibited.

"Whitebaiting is a Kiwi tradition for many New Zealanders, it puts food on the table, creates livelihoods and is a recreational pastime. The whitebaiting community have already subscribed to voluntary protections of the fishery to assist its sustainability and deserve to have their say on these regulations.

"To stand up for the whitebaiting community I encourage you to sign my petition to save whitebaiting in New Zealand."