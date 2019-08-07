Enrol now to make voting easy

Wednesday, 7 August, 2019 - 12:37

The Electoral Commission is urging people to get a move on if they want to make voting easy in the local elections.

"The elections are held by a postal vote and you need to be enrolled at the correct address by Friday 16 August to receive your voting papers in the mail," says Mandy Bohté, National Manager of Enrolment and Community Engagement.

"If you’ve already checked your enrolment details are up to date, then you’re all set to vote. If you haven’t checked, take a few minutes to do it now and it’ll make voting in the local elections much easier."

People can enrol or update their details by filling in a new enrolment form. Forms are available online at vote.nz, by calling 0800 36 76 56, or visiting a PostShop.

People who enrol after 16 August will need to contact their local council to arrange a special vote.

Local councils will start sending out voting papers on 20 September and voting will close at midday on Saturday 12 October 2019.