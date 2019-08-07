Ombudsman releases report on official info practice at Far North District Council

Wednesday, 7 August, 2019 - 15:15

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has published his report into Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) compliance and practice at Far North District Council.

The report finds that Council staff take their responsibilities towards their communities very seriously, and are strongly committed to the Council being open and accountable.

However, the report also identifies the need for significant improvements in LGOIMA policy, training, and governance, along with stronger engagement from senior leadership.

Mr Boshier says some improvements began during his investigation, and thanked the Chief Executive and staff for their positive approach.

"The Council has expressed a strong commitment to improve its LGOIMA performance and become a model of best practice. It has planned a comprehensive work programme that it will implement over the next 12 months", he says.

"I am enormously encouraged by this, and commend the Council for moving its focus beyond statutory compliance toward a best practice model".