OCR cut brings sobering economic news - Goldsmith

Wednesday, 7 August, 2019 - 16:06

Today’s historic cut to the Official Cash Rate down to just one per cent sounds a dramatic warning that the New Zealand economy is slowing and the Government needs to get serious about growth, National’s Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The Reserve Bank’s cut came with the message, ‘Indicators of growth remained weak or weakened further over the past few months’.

"The only time in the history of the OCR there has been a cut of this magnitude have been after the 9/11 terrorist attack, during the Global Financial Crisis, and after the Christchurch earthquake.

"Of greatest concern is the absence of any clear growth plan from this Government.

"Budget 2019 was devoted almost exclusively to spreading national wealth, with very few policies to grow the economy. The most expensive Budget commitment to transform the economy was a $1 billion subsidy for rail. There was little else.

"Instead of ramping up infrastructure investment, the Government has stopped or postponed a dozen roading projects which were ready to get underway, and replaced them with projects that aren’t ready to go, and won’t be for a lot time yet’.

"We need to move beyond policies that add costs to the business and drive down business confidence.

"National would revive the economy by having a plan for growth which would see confidence bounce back and the economy gain the strength it’s lost under this Government."