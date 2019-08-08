Minister responds to campaign on intensive winter crop grazing

Thursday, 8 August, 2019 - 08:25

Environmental and Animal Welfare Campaigners welcome today’s announcement from the Minister for Primary Industries to establish a government taskforce to address the serious animal welfare issues associated with intensive winter crop grazing but stress that this Government must not forget its huge impact on the environment.

"This is very welcome leadership," says Angus Robson, who launched a campaign to highlight the high pollution impacts on rivers from intensive winter crop grazing as well as its impact on animal welfare.

"Intensive winter crop grazing is the result of Agricultural leadership failings over many years on an epic scale. Production was prioritized over profit, sustainability and resilience."

"Now there are far more animals than the land can handle. To avoid destroying all the grassland, the animals are confined to smaller areas to feed on these crops. They churn the ground to a muddy slush full of effluent, which they must lie in and give birth in."

"Then when it rains the slush runs off into waterways, lakes, rivers and estuaries. Standing the cows on stony ground is no solution as immense quantities of nitrate from urine flows into the groundwater."

To provide leadership, the Minister and his task force must:

Develop regulation which ensures that reporting is anonymous and safe, complaints are responded to in good time, and the penalties are fair and effective enough that the problems are eliminated.

Make sure MPI enforces objective animal welfare standards, or if this is not feasible, create a dedicated animal welfare division outside MPI.

Robson says that 80% of Southland is farmed this way so it is not the actions of a few.

A petition launched last week, calling for an ‘End all NZ Super Fund Investments in Winter Crop Grazing’ has gained over 4,000 signatures.

Nature photographer Geoff Reid, who launched the petition says, "It is totally unacceptable for our government to be investing everyone's hard earned tax money in destructive agriculture. We need to see an end to intensive winter crop grazing and we need to see proper protection for our rivers and animals."

Robson says that industrial Agriculture on a huge scale does not have a future in New Zealand and that it’s not New Zealand’s way.

"New Zealand’s only hope for our reputation as a producer and destination is premium quality farming. This can only come from farming in a way which greatly reduces the bad effects on animal welfare and water quality."

"We will continue the campaign, this year and next, until we see acceptable environmental and animal welfare practices in law and on the ground. Thanks for your support, New Zealand needs you."