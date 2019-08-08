Extinction Rebellion Otautahi to peacefully block coal

Thursday, 8 August, 2019 - 09:15

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Åtautahi have invited the public to engage in peaceful civil disobedience this Friday (9 August) to launch their "rebellion against coal". XR have declared a rebellion against the coal as it is the dirtiest fossil fuel we use. We are in a climate emergency and coal must not have a future in Aotearoa.

"It’s not just my life, or my kid’s lives that are threatened by the climate crisis… it’s the life of every living being on the planet. And people are still profiting from the destruction of the climate. Why?" says XR member Sara Campbell.

Extinction Rebellion is a worldwide movement that promotes the use of non-violent civil disobedience to bring about change. The local group has grown since it started late last year, with more and more members willing to risk arrest in direct actions.

"People are getting brave, because we’re starting to realise what is at stake. We’re living in a climate emergency. The stakes are only getting higher." Says Siana Fitzjohn, XR Åtautahi spokesperson.

People of all ages are expected to take part in the action on Friday. Many participants have taken the day off work, and even travelled from out of town, to draw attention to the climate emergency and the need for us to quit coal. "If ever there was a time to take the day off work to call attention to something far greater than ourselves, that time is now." Says Julie Thompson.

"We are putting coal companies and users in Åtautahi on notice. This is the start of our rebellion, and this action is the first of many. A commitment to peacefulness and integrity will always be at the heart of what we do." Says Fitzjohn.

On Friday the group will announce the location of the action to participants.