Health Ministers’ forum a chance to improve Pacific health

Thursday, 8 August, 2019 - 10:17

Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa is leading a delegation to the World Health Organization’s 13th Pacific Health Ministers’ forum this week in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Minister Salesa says the opportunity to discuss health in the wider Pacific and hear from Pacific nations on their work is vital to ensuring the health of our Pacific People in New Zealand, and for strengthening the reputation of New Zealand in the region.

"The forum will include a focus on climate change and health, a significant challenge for several Pacific nations, and an area our Government is also taking seriously here in Aotearoa New Zealand."

"This forum is incredibly important for all countries represented. It’s an opportunity for Pacific nations to discuss their work, collaborate, and share knowledge and information on common health issues," Jenny Salesa says.

"There will also be discussion on noncommunicable diseases, an area we know has an impact on Pacific people in New Zealand such as diabetes, and heart disease as well as work to reduce obesity."

"The forum will also provide an opportunity to discuss current and future issues related to immunisation and vaccine-preventable diseases, health information systems and the health workforce."

"The Government is currently undertaking the ‘Pacific reset’, to look at how we can better support our Pacific partners, rebuild our standing within the Pacific and ensuring Government decision-making reflects on the potential impact on Pacific nations."

"This forum provides an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the reset, by being an active and committed partner in these talks."

The Associate Minister of Health will be joined at the forum by Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health.