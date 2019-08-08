Murdoch report another nail in coffin for Anadarko Amendment - Green Party

Thursday, 8 August, 2019 - 15:10

The Green Party is calling for the controversial Anadarko Amendment to be rescinded after the Murdoch report released today.

"Today’s report is a stark reminder of the corrosive effect of the Anadarko Amendment on the legitimate right to protest fossil fuel exploration", Green Party spokesperson for Energy and Resources Gareth Hughes said today.

"National passed this amendment to the Crown Minerals Act under urgency, with no public consultation or Bill of Rights Act vet to protect their friends in the fossil fuel industry.

"Its implementation led directly to the Thompson and Clark fiasco which saw private companies and government intelligence agencies acting hand-in-hand to undermine peaceful protest.

"Today’s report goes to great length suggesting a better way to govern the law, but the Green Party is urging for it to be simply scrapped.

"Government departments should responsibly regulate this sector, not act as private security and promoters for it".