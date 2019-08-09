New Zealand First welcomes tyre stewardship proposal

Friday, 9 August, 2019 - 11:15

New Zealand First welcomes the Coalition Government’s consultation document released today, which includes a proposal to establish a product stewardship scheme for tyres, says Jenny Marcroft New Zealand First Environment spokesperson

"New Zealand First has consistently advocated for the need for greater support for end-of-life product stewardship schemes, in particular for tyres. We are pleased to see that this document lists tyres as one of the priority product categories proposed for regulated product stewardship schemes," says Ms Marcroft.

"Our Coalition Agreement includes the commitment to establish a tyre stewardship fund to address the challenges that end-of-life tyres pose. 4.6 million tyres reach their end of life in New Zealand each year, but less than 30% are being recycled. This means that millions of tyres are stockpiled across New Zealand, leaking contaminants into the ground, and posing a major fire hazard.

"The previous Government failed to declare end-of-life tyres a priority product, despite the value created through recycling them and through their use as an energy source. We are pleased that the Coalition Government is making progress on this issue," Ms Marcroft says.