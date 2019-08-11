Auckland Mayoral candidate said he would implement a constitution

Sunday, 11 August, 2019 - 09:35

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Lehmann said yesterday at a public meeting, should he be elected, he would implement a constitution for the city.

He sighted the out of control culture, of present and passed councils.

He said. ''Now more than ever before the people need protection from over zelas bureaucrats, and Mafia type behavior''.

He sighted the late Penny Brights situation where all she was asking for was a breakdown of her rates. The council refused her request.

He said '' Smiling Phil did nothing to help the situation, except unleash the bully boys on her.All done under the heading of legal''.

He pointed out that bills or invoices by law should be itemized.

He said. ''Oh no, not under smiling Phil's watch. Pay what we demand or else we will hurt you, in Penny's case ,sell her house''

He also made a comparison between that type of behavior, and the Mafia.

He said. ''Do what we say, pay what your told, and no trouble.,, Its protection money simple as that''.

A constitution is long over due both in central and local governments to protect people from all manner of abuse they are now suffering.

''We all know, and have seen the corruption in council. Its out of control''.

He said. ''Politicians are scared stiff having to work within boundary's, and would rather convey a we know best, and or make it up as we go type of policy the works for them, Not the people.''