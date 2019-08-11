Human rights abuses in Kashmir - IWCNZ

Sunday, 11 August, 2019 - 12:16

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand expresses its disappointment and concern over the actions of the Indian Government in the past week as regards the people of Kashmir.

"As in most areas of conflict and war, women suffer from loss of family members and as a result, are in a much more vulnerable and precarious situation" says Acting National Coordinator, Anjum Rahman. "We pray for the well-being of our sisters and their families in Kashmir. This is an area of the world that has a long-standing dispute, requiring international action and mediation to resolve."

IWCNZ is calling on the Indian Government to restore telephone (mobile and landline) internet services, withdraw its armed forces from the streets of Kashmir to allow free movement of people and institute a full human rights approach in its dealings with the people of Kashmir. This includes allowing for self-determination and practising full transparency. Injustice of the kind practiced in Kashmir will lead to more violence and suffering.

"We also ask the Government of New Zealand to make a strong public statement regarding the current events in Kashmir", said Rahman. "It is imperative that New Zealand uses its voice to prevent further harm being done to the people in this region."