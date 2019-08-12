Rakaia branch of NZDA share concerns over gun buyback scheme

Monday, 12 August, 2019 - 11:38

The Rakaia Branch of the New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association joins fellow licensed firearm owners in continuing to share grave concerns about impacts of the rushed nature of recent law changes.

At the time these were being rushed through, there were strong calls to pause, and take a breath - as Norway wisely did, after a similar tragedy - before making far-reaching changes.

Now that the knee-jerk, emotion-fuelled response has passed - and with more sober and considered thought coming to the fore - serious misgivings appear to have become more widely accepted.

These include the likely final cost of the so-called Gun "Buyback", the potential for unintended consequences, whether the right things (and people) are being targeted, and whether it is likely to deliver real, value-for-money improvements in public safety.

Such misgivings about the new laws, and the practical impacts of their implementation, appear shared among far wider community sectors and commentators - than just the Licensed Firearm Owners who are directly affected.

Confusion reigns about some of what has actually been banned .. there are serious concerns regarding the forced imposition of below-market-value compensation for many confiscated Firearms .. there have been revelations about unbelievable thefts and losses of firearms from police possession .. and the government seems unwilling or unable to reveal how much the whole exercise is likely to eventually cost.

Increasingly, it seems a foregone conclusion that this will be significantly in excess of half-a- billion dollars. Money that could be well-spent elsewhere. And with a Gun Register and other expensive measures now being touted, the cost looks set to grow much larger.

Then there is the feeling that the whole exercise may be to some degree a distraction to draw attention away from apparent failings in application of pre-existing licensing and vetting processes - that enabled the Christchurch Mosque shooting perpetrator to obtain his Firearms Licence, in the first place.

At the time when new Firearm Laws were being overwhelmingly supported from all sides of the political sphere (except one brave, lone voice) - and the media - promises were being made suggesting that the changes would miraculously prevent future homicides. These promises appear to have now quietly been dropped - indicating those responsible may have finally come to understand what has happened since Australia’s similar sweeping legislative changes of the mid- 1990s.

Our Government and Police seem to have pulled back from their position of "making New Zealand safe" to more one of "making New Zealanders feel safe". Due to the large numbers of Firearms already in criminal hands - that the so-called Gun "Buyback" will not make a dent in, regardless of any amount of money spent (criminals have no intention of handing in their illegally-possessed firearms). "Feeling safe" rather than "being safe" does appear the only outcome that can be promised.

As with Australia’s similar prohibition of semi-automatic firearms - even if 100 percent of NZ’s law-abiding Firearm Owners do hand in their prohibited firearms - there is still what is likely to be a never-ending supply of firearms in criminal hands. This is something that does not appear to be addressed anywhere in the government’s thinking.

Just as years of focusing on reductions in the road toll appear to have been relatively ineffective - overseas experience tells us that so-called Gun "Buybacks" and Gun Registers are largely ineffective at significantly improving public safety. This is despite large sums of taxpayer money being wasted.

Indeed .. nowhere in the world .. ever .. has society been made demonstrably safer by any degree of disarming of law-abiding people. In fact, history tells us time and time again .. quite the opposite is often true.

As responsible and law-abiding citizens - Licensed Firearm Owners have very limited means by which to protest the forced dispossession of their Firearms.

NZDA Rakaia endorses statements made by COLFO and the national NZDA organisation - law- abiding citizens will comply.

But law-abiding and lawfully-intentioned citizens have never been the problem - so what is really achieved?

In the meantime - we recognise concerns over attending public so-called Gun "Buybacks" events - and around the grossly inadequate compensation that is being offered, for many Firearms.

We understand the decision of many Firearm Owners to signal their dissatisfaction - by withholding attendance at public so-called Gun "Buyback" events, in the meantime.