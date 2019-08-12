Far North community board nomination forms corrected

Monday, 12 August, 2019 - 12:05

Far North District Council regrets an error in nomination paper guidance notes that may have influenced potential community board candidates not to stand.

The mistake on page two of community board nomination papers says a candidate must not be a person concerned or interested in contracts over $25,000 a year with the Far North District Council.

The guidance notes should say a candidate must not be a person concerned or interested in contracts over $25,000 a year with the community board the person intends standing for.

The financial interest rule is contained in the Local Authorities (Members’ Interests) Act. The exclusion can be waived following discussions with the Office of the Auditor-General.

Far North District Council’s electoral officer, Dale Ofsoske, says he apologises to anyone who may have decided not to stand because of the incorrect information. "The error is not likely to affect many candidates. However, it would be very disappointing if even one potential leader did not stand as a result. I urge anyone who is still thinking of standing for Council or any of the three community boards in the Far North to get their papers in."

The nomination period closes at midday Friday 16 August.

Mr Ofsoske says anyone who has already lodged a community board nomination form will not need to do so again.

Corrected community board guidance notes on nomination papers have been updated online, as has the candidate handbook. Both can now be downloaded from the FNDC website or collected from Far North District Council Service Centres.