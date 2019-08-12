National 2020 candidate selection process begins

Monday, 12 August, 2019 - 17:03

The National Party is today kicking off our nationwide candidate selection process in preparation for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says.

"The National Party is gearing up to fight the strongest and most comprehensive election campaign we can deliver. As part of that we are selecting our candidates earlier than normal so they can hit the ground running in their local communities.

"National runs an extremely democratic process for selecting our candidates, in line with our Constitution and Rules. Nominations for electorate candidacy open for two weeks, and this is followed by a rigorous selection process by local Party members.

"We will be starting our candidate selection process with the Tauranga Electorate, with nominations opening today, and looking to conclude almost all candidate selections by the end of this year," Mr Goodfellow said.

"New Zealanders and their families are being punished by the Coalition Government with a high cost of living, new taxes, poor performing public services, and an economy that is stalling. Kiwis can’t afford this Government and our National team, under the strong leadership of Simon Bridges, will be ready to take them head on."