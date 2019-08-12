TOP announces board member changes

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Opportunities Party announces changes to its Board following its Annual General Meeting.
Donna Pokere-Phillips has departed the Board effective today, 12th August 2019. Ms. Pokere-Phillips’ time in the member-elected role has been publicly difficult, but we wish her well in her future endeavours.
Member-Elects to the Board are Shai Navot, Matt Zwartz and Antony Dixon. Our remaining members are Ray McKeown and Geoff Simmons.
The newly-formed board has met over the weekend and approved the proposed re-brand and several other orders of business.
Geoff Simmons, Leader of the Opportunities Party says "This is a fresh start for TOP. Our members were inspired by the re-brand that will happen in October. We are now united and completely focused on getting 10% of the vote in 2020."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice