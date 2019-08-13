Last chance to take a stand for New Plymouth District

Tuesday, 13 August, 2019 - 10:42

The clock is ticking fast for people wanting to Take A Stand and be at the table for the big calls that shape our daily lives.

Nominations for NPDC’s Mayor, Councillor and Community Board representative positions close this Friday, 16 August, at midday. The Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members make big decisions about the future of our beautiful district, how we pay for it and what the priorities are. Think drinking water, parks, the coastal walkway, safer roads, a vibrant central city, libraries, an art gallery, a museum, theatre, major events and pools. It manages assets worth $3.3 billion and has an annual operating budget of about $155 million.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 29 nominations confirmed for eight different elected roles, including the Mayoralty, and the City, North and South-West Ward Councillor positions. They are: Neil Holdom, Joanne Kuvarji, Greg MacKay and Bill Simpson (Mayor); Colin Bell, Sam Bennett, Katherine Blaney, Anneka Carlson, Murray Chong, Barbara Fakavamoenga, Sarah Foy, Bev Gibson, Richard Handley, Louise James, Greg MacKay, Chris Manukonga, Jack Newsome, Howie Tamati and Deb Tawa (NPDC City Ward); Tony Bedford, Bill Simpson, and John Williams (NPDC North Ward); Chris Hale (NPDC South-West Ward).

External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker says time is now running out for the public to get their nomination forms in by the 16 August deadline.

"The current governance team does an amazing job but we’re looking for as many candidates as possible to stand up and be counted so the flavour at the top table reflects the many different faces of our District. More than half of the 83,400 people who live here are women but there are only two female councillors. So if you want to see more diversity and have a say in the big ticket decisions which touch everyday lives, Take A Stand for NPDC now before it’s too late."

For forms, information and the 2019 Candidate Handbook, head to https://www.newplymouthnz.com/Council/About-the-Council/Elections/2019-Election/Stand-For-Election