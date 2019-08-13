Crown and Moriori initial a Deed of Settlement

Tuesday, 13 August, 2019 - 15:31

The Crown and Moriori initialled a Deed of Settlement today at Parliament, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced. Moriori is an imi (tribe) of RÄkohu (Chatham Island) and Rangihaute (Pitt Island).

"Today’s deed initialling brings us closer to settling the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Moriori. The redress includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account and cultural and commercial redress for historical breaches of the Treaty. The settlement package represents a great deal of hard work and commitment by Moriori to move forward," Andrew Little said.

The settlement package includes a total value of $18 million in financial redress and the transfer of sites of significance to Moriori as cultural redress.

"This settlement package provides groundwork for the cultural, social and economic future of Moriori. I look forward to signing the Moriori Deed of Settlement early next year," said Andrew Little.

A copy of the Moriori initialled Deed of Settlement will be available online at 3.00PM at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/moriori/