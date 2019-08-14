Tourism boost for town ready to grow - Shane Jones

Wednesday, 14 August, 2019 - 12:17

The Provincial Growth Fund is boosting tourism in Paeroa by providing over $700,000 for the Historical Maritime Park Marine development project, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

The funding will be used for stage one of the project, which will see a wharf constructed at Paeroa and two floating pontoons installed, a vessel purchased to transport passengers and cycles between landing sites, a board walk connecting both floating pontoons installed, and landscaping of the area around the board walk and pontoons.

"We’re working closely with the Paeroa community and the town’s Historical Maritime Park to invigorate tourism along the Waihou River," Shane Jones said.

"The Hauraki District Council has contributed $400,000 in funding, which is a vote of confidence in the project and another example of central and local government collaboration facilitated by the PGF.

The new wharf replaces an existing structure, which is now inadequate in light of growing tourist numbers.

"This project will complement existing tourism offerings in the area, including the popular Hauraki Rail Trail. It will also mean more money spent at local businesses.

"We need to back towns like Paeroa when they come forward with high quality ideas for boosting economic growth, especially when they have such wide community support," Shane Jones said.