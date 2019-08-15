Grants for clean green transport options welcome - Hughes

Thursday, 15 August, 2019 - 12:06

The Green Party welcomes grant funding that ensures more low emissions vehicle infrastructure for a clean green New Zealand.

"As a Government we’ve set a priority for a clean green future and grants announced today show that being put into action", said Green Party energy spokesperson Gareth Hughes.

"With more resources put in by Government and the private sector, we are increasingly electrifying our roads, freeing us from polluting, gas guzzling vehicles.

"There are 29 projects with grant funding that range from more public EV charging stations to heavy electric truck trials.

"We know that transport makes up 19% of our emissions, so this work is critical if we are going to meaningfully act on climate change.

"These grants are part of a broader work programme to bring emissions down in New Zealand by this Government and we welcome it".