Coalition New Zealand bring real justice one step closer

Thursday, 15 August, 2019 - 18:18

Says Jevan Goulter Campaign Manager and Political Advisor to Hannah Tamaki Leader of the Coalition New Zealand Party.

"This is what I am proposing the Coalition New Zealand Party would be saying to the man sitting in a tax payer funded prison cell who is enjoying three meals a day well writing love letters to his pen pals."

"This idiot is sitting in a police cell laughing at us. He should never have made it into handcuffs. He is making corrections and it's Minister Kelvin Davis look like a buffoon, which admittedly seems to be done with ease these days."

"It’s time we asked New Zealanders how they feel about renacting the death penalty and whether certain criminals should be recipients of such a fate."

"I would begin by starting the list off with mass murderers which would include baby killers who have done so with intent and the worst of those sentences dished out to repeat sex offenders."

"I am sure this will create further robust debate around how Kiwis define what are Human Rights and who should the law protect."

"I am pretty certain this would be seen as common sense to many Kiwis and prove for a fast reduction in prison numbers."

"Anybody who wants to try and stick up for those offenders deserving of the Death Penalty should either open their homes up and make room for a seat at the dinner table with their family, or sit down and keep their mouths zipped."

"This country is struggling to reduce poverty, end homelessness, care for the elderly, protect children and make health care easily accessible due to budget constraints. However on the other hand we are ready to build prisons, feed, clothe and provide health care to the worst of those in New Zealand and give it to them rent free."

"Labour are taxing working class Kiwis trying to provide for their families to the brink of ruin, only to take that hard earned cash and inject it into the scum sitting in cells or hand it out to many (not all) who are frankly to lazy to get off their arse and go to work."

"I am proud to say today, Coalition New Zealand is taking a formal position to explore the Death Penalty in anticipation of what I hope will be a formal stance on this issue ready to announce at the parties National Convention before the end of the year."

"I am pleased to tell Kiwis both the Party and it’s leader Hannah Tamaki have agreed to this process for discussion and public engagement to take place so that a formal stance can be made.

"It will be a great day for Kiwis when we can celebrate being one step closer to real justice for victims and I look forward to leading it forward for the Party."