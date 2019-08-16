New Quotable Value Chair appointed - Robertson and Jones

Friday, 16 August, 2019 - 10:13

The Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises Shane Jones and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have announced the appointment of Mr Gregory Fortuin as Chair of Quotable Value Limited (QV). Mr Fortuin is appointed from 21 August 2019 to 30 April 2022.

"Shareholding ministers are keenly aware of issues QV has faced recently, including concerns over its revenue and reporting. These have been front of mind during the process of appointing a new chair," Shane Jones said.

"Mr Fortuin brings Crown governance and business experience from a range of sectors to the QV Board, and I am confident he has the skills to help return the business to a position of strength".

Mr Fortuin has been a director of NZ Post, Kiwibank Ltd, ACC, Transpower, Crown Forestry Rental Trust, Whitireia Community Polytechnic, Weltec, and Catalyst Risk Management. He Chairs the Amanah NZ Ethical Kiwisaver Fund and is a Strategic Community Adviser to the NZ Police Commissioner.

He has been a New Zealand Race Relations Commissioner and also Honorary Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa.

His career has included senior roles at the NZ Salvation Army, and National Mutual Insurance in New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.

"I am looking forward to working with the QV board and executive team in meeting shareholder and customer expectations", Mr Fortuin said.