Maori perspectives on tertiary education - call for nominations

The Government is seeking nominations for Te Taumata Aronui, a group which will help develop tertiary education, including the reform of vocational education, from MÄori community and employer perspectives, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.
"We have heard through engagement and consultation on the Reform of Vocational Education and in the wider Education Conversation | KÅrero MÄtauranga that MÄori want to be involved in the Crown’s work to re-design our education system so it works better for MÄori," Chris Hipkins said.
"We have also heard that the education system, and the vocational education and training system in particular, has not served MÄori learners and communities well and does not respond to their needs."
The new group was announced as part of the vocational education reform decisions released on 1 August. It will work with and provide independent recommendations and advice to Ministers and officials on how tertiary education can respond better to the needs of MÄori learners and communities was announced.
"This is an opportunity for MÄori and the Crown to work more closely on changes to the tertiary education system. This will also help to better recognise the needs of MÄori communities and acknowledge that MÄori are significant employers with social and economic goals," Chris Hipkins said.
The working name of this group is Te Taumata Aronui.
"The initial focus of Te Taumata Aronui will be on the reform of vocational education as it is important that we get it right for MÄori when we design the new vocational education system and its key organisations. This group will help ensure the reforms reflect the Government’s commitment to MÄori Crown partnerships."
The Government is looking for around 8-10 people with a mix of skills, knowledge of and experience in working collaboratively with, and providing a perspective of:
MÄori learners, whÄnau and iwi
MÄori social and economic development
MÄori industry, education and employment, and
mÄtauranga MÄori.
It will also be important that the mix of skills, knowledge and experience also includes:
Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its implications for government policy
improving outcomes for learners and whÄnau
working collaboratively generally
government policy and associated processes, and
the tertiary education system, including its interface with the schooling sector and vocational education.
Nominations are sought from across Aotearoa, from all ages and genders.
Nominations for the Chair or group members should be sent to the Ministry of Education at Tertiary.Strategy@education.govt.nz by 6 September 2019. People can nominate themselves and/or others.
