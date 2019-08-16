Tamihere's bridge plan will bankrupt Auckland - Goff

Friday, 16 August, 2019 - 14:38

"The 18 lane harbour bridge that John Tamihere is proposing is going to cost over $10 billion to build.

Either he intends to bankrupt the city, burden ratepayers with massive extra rates or he is making it up because he know he is never going to deliver it.

Widening the motorway at either end to match the 18 lanes would see massive demolition of buildings and destruction of homes and neighbourhoods. This will cost further billions of dollars that Auckland doesn’t have and the Government won’t pay for.

This is total fantasy stuff and fundamentally dishonest to promise."