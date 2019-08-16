Council contenders put their best feet forward in Clutha

|
Forty five people have thrown their hats in the ring as candidates in the upcoming Clutha District Local elections.
Clutha District Council has released a Provisional List of nominations received for the Clutha District Elections, however the Electoral Officer will not be confirming this list until later today.
When the deadline for nominations passed at midday today there were:
- 1 nominations for Mayor
- 17 nominations for Councillor
- 6 nominations for the West Otago Community Board
- 5 nominations for the Lawrence Tuapeka Community Board
- 4 nominations for Clutha Health First
- 12 nominations for Clutha Licensing Trust
Clutha District Council Chief Executive Steve Hill said the next phase in the triennial elections for Council was to encourage people to get out there and vote.
Voting documents will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the electoral officer before midday on Election Day, Saturday 12 October 2019.
Local Government New Zealand’s Vote 2019 campaign aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.
The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote.
Below is the Provisional List of nominations received (confirmation will be later today).
Mayor
Bryan Alexander Cadogan
Councillors - Balclutha Ward (4 vacancies)
Wayne John Felts
Alison Joan Ludemann
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Payne
Carol Ann Sutherland
Councillors - Bruce Ward (3 vacancies)
Gaynor Doreen Finch
Paul Hanlon
Bruce Peter Vollweiler
Selwyn John Wilkinson
Councillors - Catlins Ward (1 vacancy)
Dane Joel Catherwood
Hilary Joan McNab
Councillors - Clinton Ward (1 vacancy)
Jo-anne Janetta Thomson
Councillors - Clutha Valley Ward (1 vacancy)
Stewart Matthew Cowie
Councillors - Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1 vacancy)
Bruce Roger Graham
Councillors - Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1 vacancy)
Geoffrey (Geoff) John Blackmore
Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster
Councillors - West Otago Ward (2 vacancies)
John Stephen Herbert
Michele Lee Kennedy
Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6 vacancies)
Lynette (Lindy) Joan Chinnery
Geoffrey (Geoff) Thomas Davidson
Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster
Matthew Scott Little
Gary McCorkindale
West Otago Community Board (6 vacancies)
Cecil James Crawford
Barbara Anne Hanna
Antony William Robertson
Bruce Samuel Robertson
Linda Rozel Roulston
Suzanne Mary Wink
Clutha Health Incorporated (5 vacancies)
Hamish Crawford Anderson
Katherine (Kate) Louise Anderson
Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson
Paul Hanlon
Clutha Licensing Trust
Ward 1 Balclutha (3 vacancies)
Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson
Michael Leslie Cochrane
Neville Craig Gardner
Jared McPhee
Stephen (Steve) James Morris
Ward 2 Tokomairiro (2 vacancies)
Robert (Tiny) Graham Agnew
Evan Jenkins
Ward 3 Kaitangata (1 vacancy)
Deborah (Debbie) Ann Robertson-Dunn
Ward 4 Lawrence (1 vacancy)
Jason Frederick Ross Lyders
Ward 5 Owaka (1 vacancy)
Steven (Steve) Michael Clarke
Trevor Mark McIntosh
Ward 6 Clinton (1 vacancy)
Scott David McKenzie
