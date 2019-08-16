Council contenders put their best feet forward in Clutha

Friday, 16 August, 2019 - 14:40

Forty five people have thrown their hats in the ring as candidates in the upcoming Clutha District Local elections.

Clutha District Council has released a Provisional List of nominations received for the Clutha District Elections, however the Electoral Officer will not be confirming this list until later today.

When the deadline for nominations passed at midday today there were:

- 1 nominations for Mayor

- 17 nominations for Councillor

- 6 nominations for the West Otago Community Board

- 5 nominations for the Lawrence Tuapeka Community Board

- 4 nominations for Clutha Health First

- 12 nominations for Clutha Licensing Trust

Clutha District Council Chief Executive Steve Hill said the next phase in the triennial elections for Council was to encourage people to get out there and vote.

Voting documents will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the electoral officer before midday on Election Day, Saturday 12 October 2019.

Local Government New Zealand’s Vote 2019 campaign aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.

The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote.

Below is the Provisional List of nominations received (confirmation will be later today).

Mayor

Bryan Alexander Cadogan

Councillors - Balclutha Ward (4 vacancies)

Wayne John Felts

Alison Joan Ludemann

Kenneth (Ken) Paul Payne

Carol Ann Sutherland

Councillors - Bruce Ward (3 vacancies)

Gaynor Doreen Finch

Paul Hanlon

Bruce Peter Vollweiler

Selwyn John Wilkinson

Councillors - Catlins Ward (1 vacancy)

Dane Joel Catherwood

Hilary Joan McNab

Councillors - Clinton Ward (1 vacancy)

Jo-anne Janetta Thomson

Councillors - Clutha Valley Ward (1 vacancy)

Stewart Matthew Cowie

Councillors - Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1 vacancy)

Bruce Roger Graham

Councillors - Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1 vacancy)

Geoffrey (Geoff) John Blackmore

Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster

Councillors - West Otago Ward (2 vacancies)

John Stephen Herbert

Michele Lee Kennedy

Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6 vacancies)

Lynette (Lindy) Joan Chinnery

Geoffrey (Geoff) Thomas Davidson

Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster

Matthew Scott Little

Gary McCorkindale

West Otago Community Board (6 vacancies)

Cecil James Crawford

Barbara Anne Hanna

Antony William Robertson

Bruce Samuel Robertson

Linda Rozel Roulston

Suzanne Mary Wink

Clutha Health Incorporated (5 vacancies)

Hamish Crawford Anderson

Katherine (Kate) Louise Anderson

Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson

Paul Hanlon

Clutha Licensing Trust

Ward 1 Balclutha (3 vacancies)

Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson

Michael Leslie Cochrane

Neville Craig Gardner

Jared McPhee

Stephen (Steve) James Morris

Ward 2 Tokomairiro (2 vacancies)

Robert (Tiny) Graham Agnew

Evan Jenkins

Ward 3 Kaitangata (1 vacancy)

Deborah (Debbie) Ann Robertson-Dunn

Ward 4 Lawrence (1 vacancy)

Jason Frederick Ross Lyders

Ward 5 Owaka (1 vacancy)

Steven (Steve) Michael Clarke

Trevor Mark McIntosh

Ward 6 Clinton (1 vacancy)

Scott David McKenzie