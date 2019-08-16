Nominations closed, candidates for Hutt City local elections announced

|
Nominations for this year’s local elections closed at 12 noon today (Friday 16 August) and the confirmed list of candidates is now available on Hutt City Council’s website.
For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989, the city will have a mixed representation model this election. This means that residents will elect a Mayor, a ward Councillor for their area and six "at large" Councillors. Residents in Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne will vote to elect members to their local Community Board.
Elections will also be held for Hutt Valley District Health Board, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and the Greater Wellington Regional Council.
The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.
-No election is required for Councillor - Central Ward and Petone Community Board as the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies.
List of Candidates
The number in brackets shows how many people will be elected.
Mayor (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Anderson / James Barry Campbell / Labour
MacKay / George / Independent
Smith / David L.F. / Independent
Wallace / Ray / Independent
Councillor - City wide (6)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Anderson / James Barry Campbell / Labour
Briggs / Josh / Independent
Dyer / Brady / Independent
Edwards / Simon / Independent
Gray Michael Hislop / Deborah / Independent
Kells / Tesh / Independent
Lulich / Michael / Independent
MacKay / George / Independent
Norton / Chris / Green
Parbhu / Ashok Neil / Independent
Peauafi / Joshua / Independent
Rasheed / Shazly / Independent
Shaw / Naomi / Independent
Sprey / Phil / Independent
Thomas-Savelio / Kamiria Mid / Independent
Tupou / Gabriel / Independent
Yung / Karen (Kaz) / Independent
Councillor - Central Ward (1)-
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Bassett / David / Independent
Councillor - Eastern Ward (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Barratt / Glenda / Independent
Mitchell / Andy / Independent
Councillor - Harbour Ward (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Lewis / Tui / Independent
Monrad / Simon Murphy Gavin / The Man for the Future
Councillor - Northern Ward (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Diver / Casey / Independent
Englebretsen / Julie / Bring Back Julie
Sutton / Leigh / Independent
Councillor - Wainuiomata Ward (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Brown / Keri / Labour
Randall / Anania / Independent
Councillor - Western Ward (1)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Cousins / Margaret / Independent
Milne / Chris / The Man with a Plan
Parkin / Chris / Independent
Eastbourne Community Board (5)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Gibbons Murray Horrocks / Virginia / Independent
Moss / Belinda / Independent
Spedding / Bruce / Independent
Sprey / Phil / Independent
Vickers / Frank / Independent
Petone Community Board (6)-
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Dyer / Brady / Independent
Fisher / Mike / Independent
Hanna / Pam / Independent
Henderson / Mike / Independent
Roberts / Matt / Independent
Yung / Karen (Kaz) / Independent
Wainuiomata Community Board (6)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Abel / Elle / Independent
Gilmour / Regan Knox Paul / Independent
McKinley / Dawn / Independent
Sa'u Anaterea Stallworth Terry Sue Gary Tuala-Le'afa Sisi / Independent
Tupou / Gabriel / Independent
Winterburn / Jodie / Independent
Hutt Valley District Health Board (7)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Briggs / Josh / Independent
Brown / Keri / Labour
Davies / Cheryl / Guppy Wayne
Laban Ken Lamason Prue / Independent
Ogden / David / Healthy Hutt
Shaw / Naomi / Independent
Stein / Richard Taylor Steve / Independent
Terris / John /Independent
Thomas-Savelio / Kamiria Mid / Independent
Tupou / Gabriel / Independent
Hutt Mana Charitable Trust - Lower Hutt Area (2)
Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation
Barry / Campbell / Cut Trustee Fees - More in Grants
Horrocks / Virginia / Independent
Laban Ken Lamason Prue / Independent
