Nominations closed, candidates for Hutt City local elections announced

Friday, 16 August, 2019 - 15:26

Nominations for this year’s local elections closed at 12 noon today (Friday 16 August) and the confirmed list of candidates is now available on Hutt City Council’s website.

For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989, the city will have a mixed representation model this election. This means that residents will elect a Mayor, a ward Councillor for their area and six "at large" Councillors. Residents in Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne will vote to elect members to their local Community Board.

Elections will also be held for Hutt Valley District Health Board, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.

-No election is required for Councillor - Central Ward and Petone Community Board as the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies.

List of Candidates

The number in brackets shows how many people will be elected.

Mayor (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Anderson / James Barry Campbell / Labour

MacKay / George / Independent

Smith / David L.F. / Independent

Wallace / Ray / Independent

Councillor - City wide (6)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Anderson / James Barry Campbell / Labour

Briggs / Josh / Independent

Dyer / Brady / Independent

Edwards / Simon / Independent

Gray Michael Hislop / Deborah / Independent

Kells / Tesh / Independent

Lulich / Michael / Independent

MacKay / George / Independent

Norton / Chris / Green

Parbhu / Ashok Neil / Independent

Peauafi / Joshua / Independent

Rasheed / Shazly / Independent

Shaw / Naomi / Independent

Sprey / Phil / Independent

Thomas-Savelio / Kamiria Mid / Independent

Tupou / Gabriel / Independent

Yung / Karen (Kaz) / Independent

Councillor - Central Ward (1)-

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Bassett / David / Independent

Councillor - Eastern Ward (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Barratt / Glenda / Independent

Mitchell / Andy / Independent

Councillor - Harbour Ward (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Lewis / Tui / Independent

Monrad / Simon Murphy Gavin / The Man for the Future

Councillor - Northern Ward (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Diver / Casey / Independent

Englebretsen / Julie / Bring Back Julie

Sutton / Leigh / Independent

Councillor - Wainuiomata Ward (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Brown / Keri / Labour

Randall / Anania / Independent

Councillor - Western Ward (1)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Cousins / Margaret / Independent

Milne / Chris / The Man with a Plan

Parkin / Chris / Independent

Eastbourne Community Board (5)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Gibbons Murray Horrocks / Virginia / Independent

Moss / Belinda / Independent

Spedding / Bruce / Independent

Sprey / Phil / Independent

Vickers / Frank / Independent

Petone Community Board (6)-

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Dyer / Brady / Independent

Fisher / Mike / Independent

Hanna / Pam / Independent

Henderson / Mike / Independent

Roberts / Matt / Independent

Yung / Karen (Kaz) / Independent

Wainuiomata Community Board (6)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Abel / Elle / Independent

Gilmour / Regan Knox Paul / Independent

McKinley / Dawn / Independent

Sa'u Anaterea Stallworth Terry Sue Gary Tuala-Le'afa Sisi / Independent

Tupou / Gabriel / Independent

Winterburn / Jodie / Independent

Hutt Valley District Health Board (7)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Briggs / Josh / Independent

Brown / Keri / Labour

Davies / Cheryl / Guppy Wayne

Laban Ken Lamason Prue / Independent

Ogden / David / Healthy Hutt

Shaw / Naomi / Independent

Stein / Richard Taylor Steve / Independent

Terris / John /Independent

Thomas-Savelio / Kamiria Mid / Independent

Tupou / Gabriel / Independent

Hutt Mana Charitable Trust - Lower Hutt Area (2)

Family name / First name(s) / Affiliation

Barry / Campbell / Cut Trustee Fees - More in Grants

Horrocks / Virginia / Independent

Laban Ken Lamason Prue / Independent