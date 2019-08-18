Minister announces appointments to Te Māngai Pāho Board

Sunday, 18 August, 2019 - 16:17

Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, today announced the appointment of Paraone Gloyne, and the reappointment of Vanessa Clark to the Te Māngai Pāho Board.

Mr Gloyne brings a wealth of experience from his background as a Māori language advocate, teacher, composer, mentor, and broadcaster. His appointment to the Board will be welcome news to te reo advocates in the media sector.

"Paraone Gloyne has made incredible contributions to the revitalisation of te reo Māori, most notably through his creation of Mahuru Māori, his leadership of Mōtai Tangata Rau, and his work on Taringa, a bilingual podcast.

"I am confident that he will provide a valuable insight to the work of the Te Māngai Pāho Board," said Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Ms Clark has been reappointed as a member of the Board for a further three year term. She brings with her over 20 years of business and management experience specialising in the information and communication technology sector.

"Vanessa Clark is a conscientious and highly valued member of the Board. I thank her for the years of service she has already provided and welcome her back to this role. I know she will continue to contribute significantly to the work of Te Māngai Pāho," said Nanaia Mahuta.

The Te Māngai Pāho Board consists of five members appointed by the Minister. Members serve three year terms and may be reappointed, as was the case for Ms Clark.

Paraone Gloyne (Ngāti Raukawa)

Mr Gloyne is a Māori language advocate, teacher, composer, mentor, and broadcaster, with a focus on language, custom, ceremonial calling, oratory and traditional songs. He has taught for more than 10 years at the national Kura Reo, and tutors at Te Whare Kōrero o Raukawa.

Mr Gloyne is a former student, and advocate, of Te Panekiretanga o te reo Māori (the Institute of Excellence in the Māori language), and works as the Pou Tikanga and Pou Reo Matua at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa campus in Te Awamutu, facilitating the internal Māori language strategy Reo Ora.

He was instrumental in the creation of Mahuru Māori, and is the announcer and programmer of Taringa, a bilingual podcast of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Mr Gloyne is currently the Chairperson of the Tainui Waka Cultural Trust, delegate for Tainui to the National Committee of Te Matatini, member of the executive committee or Te Ara Wai: Te Whare Taonga Hou o Waipā. He is also the chairperson of the Te Taumatua of Mōtai Tangata Rau, and the Marae Committee of O-Tāwhao and is currently the organisers of the executive group of Te Ahu o Te Reo ki Tainui.

Vanessa Clark (Waikato-Tainui)

Vanessa Clark is an IT Professional with over 20 years of business and management experience with 15 years global experience in the Information and Communication Technology industry. She has extensive governance experience, and is a current member of the Māori ICT Development Fund Expert Advisory Group and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors.

Ms Clark specialises predominantly in the information and communication technology sector, working to support Māori in ICT particularly, with innovative ICT solutions and start-up ICT businesses.

Kua pānui te Minita i ngā kopounga ki te Poari o Te Māngai Pāho

I pānuitia e te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, a Nanaia Mahuta i te rangi nei te kopounga, arā, te whakatūnga o Paraone Gloyne, rāua ko Vanessa Clark ki te Poari o Te Māngai Pāho.

Haramai nei te tautōhito me ōna matatau, he kaitaunaki reo Māori, he kaiako, he kaitito waiata, he tauira, he kaipāpāho. Ka nui te pakipaki a ngā kaimanako reo i te rāngai pāpāho i te rongo kua riro i a ia tēnei tūranga ki te Poari.

"He whakamīharo ngā mahi a Paraone Gloyne ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori, he mea nui te kaupapa Mahuru Māori nāna i tīmata, āna mahi tātaki i te rōpu o Mōtai Tangata Rau, me ana mahi i runga Taringa, he paohorangi reorua.

"E tino whakapono ana ahau e tino whai hua ai ngā mahi a te Poari o Te Māngai Pāho i ana mātau ki ēnei āhuatanga.

Kua whakahokia anō a Vanessa ki te Poari hei mema mō ngā tau e toru anō e tū mai nei. Mauria mai ana e ia te mātau o te rua tekau tau e mahi ana i roto i ngā pakihi me ngā mahi whakahaere, he mātanga ia i te rāngai hangarau mōhiohio, whakawhitiwhiti kōrero.

"He mema ihupuku he mema tino kura nei o te Poari a Vanessa Clark. Kei te mihi ki ngā tau i a ia e whakapeto ngoi ana ki ngā mahi nei, e tāwhiri nei taku reo ki tana hokinga mai ki tēnei tūranga. Mōhio kē au ka haere tonu ana whakapau kaha, tana whakaheke werawera ki ngā mahi a Te Māngai Pāho te take me ōna hua katoa," te kī a Nanaia Mahuta.

E rima ngā mema o te Poari a Te Māngai Pāho nā te Minita rā i whakatū. E toru tau te roa o ngā wāhanga ki ia mema, ā, e āhei ana kia kopoungatia anōtia, pērā i a Vanessa.

He taipitopito kōrero ki te Ētita:

Paraone Gloyne (Ngāti Raukawa)

He kaimanaaki reo Māori a Paraone, he kaiako, he kaitito, he tauira, he kaipāpāho, e aronui ana ki te reo, ki ngā tikanga, ngā karanga, te whaikōrero me ngā waiata tawhito. He kaiako ia i ngā kura reo mō te tekau tau ki ngā Kura Reo ā-motu, he kaiako hoki ia ki Te Whare Kōrero o Raukawa.

He ākonga i mua ia, he kaimanaaki hoki ia o Te Panekiretanga o te reo Māori, ā, kei te mahi ia hei Pou Tikanga, hei Pou Reo Matua ki Te Wānanga o Aotearoa ki Te Awamutu, e whakahaere ana i te rautaki reo Māori ā-roto a Reo Ora.

Nāna te kaupapa o Mahuru Māori i tīmata, ko ia te kaipāpāho, te kaiwhakarite hōtaka hoki o te kaupapa Taringa, he paohorangi reorua nā Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

I tēnei wā ko te Heamana a Paraone o te Tainui Waka Cultural Trust, he māngai mō Tainui i runga i te Komiti ā-Motu o Te Matatini, he mema hoki ia o te komiti matua o Te Ara Wai: Te Whare Taonga Hou o Waipā. Ko ia hoki te heamana o Te Taumatua o Mōtai Tangata Rau, me te Komiti Marae o O-Tāwhao, ā, ko te kaiwhakarite hoki ia i tēnei wā o te rōpū matua o Te Ahu o Te Reo ki Tainui.

Vanessa Clark (Waikato-Tainui)

He Mātanga Hangarau a Vanessa Clark 20 tau ia e mahi ana i ngā pakihi me ngā mahi whakahaere me te 15 tau e mahi huri noa ana i te ao i te ahumahi Hangarau Mōhiohio, Whakawhitiwhiti Kōrero. He tino taunga ia ki ngā mahi mana poari, he mema ia i tēnei wā o te Māori ICT Development Fund Expert Advisory Group, ā, he Mema Whakahoa o te Institute of Directors.

He mātanga a Vanessa i te rāngai hangarau mōhiohio, whakawhitiwhiti kōrero, e mahi ana ki te tautoko i ngā Māori i te ao Hangarau, ina koa, ki ngā rongoā Hangarau auaha, ki te whakatū pihinga pakihi Hangarau anō hoki.