Stratford district voters get record choice this election

Monday, 19 August, 2019 - 09:54

Twenty one people have put their hands up to stand as a candidate in the Stratford District Council elections this October.

This is a record high number for nominations through Council since the existence of the urban and rural wards in 2007.

When the deadline for nominations passed at midday Friday 16 August 2019 there were:

3 nominations for Mayor

7 nominations for Rural Ward Councillors

13 nominations for Urban Ward Councillors

1 nomination for Stratford Constituency on Taranaki Regional Council

1 nomination for Taranaki District Health Board

Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne says he was excited to see the level of interest from the community raise significantly throughout the nomination period.

"We challenged the district to stand up, and it seems it has worked," said Mr Hanne. "It’s great to know our community will get a choice when it comes to voting time."

In comparison, the 2016 elections had:

1 nomination for Mayor

5 nominations for Rural Ward Councillors

10 nominations for Urban Ward Councillors

Community members will have the opportunity to meet candidates at an event on Wednesday 18 September at 7pm in the TSB Chambers of the Stratford War Memorial Hall. This ‘Meet the Candidates’ evening is being hosted by Stratford Press in association with the Stratford District Council.

Nominations received (in alphabetical order for each role):

Mayor (1 vacancy): Henderson, Rawinia

Kelly, Graham Volzke, Neil Charles

Council (10 vacancies) Rural Ward (4 vacancies): Boyde, Grant William

Coplestone, Richard

Dravitzki, Stephen Joseph

Harris, Amanda Kay Jones, Vaughan Richard

Kelly, Graham McDonald, Nicole Sonya

Urban Ward (6 vacancies): Dalziel, Peter Seymour Erwood, Jonathan Millar Stanton

Gooch, Laurence (Laurie) James

Gray, John

Henderson, Rawinia

James, Christopher

Jamieson, Alan Lloyd

McKay, Nikkita (Min) Lee Milham, Tony John

Sandford, William John

Toopi, Ivan Dylan Watt, Mathew James

Webby, Gloria Margaret

Taranaki Regional Council: McDonald, Matthew

Taranaki District Health Board: Henderson, Rawinia

