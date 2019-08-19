Kapiti Coast candidate commits to community engagement

Monday, 19 August, 2019 - 10:34

Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Districtwide Councillor, has released his plan for KÄpiti Coast District Council to genuinely engage with and be connected to our communities.

"I work regularly across the country with councils and community groups, so I know the most successful councils are those embedded in and supportive of their communities," said Asher Wilson-Goldman, "councils that think they have to control everything themselves tend to produce the worst outcomes,"

"If you elect me as your Districtwide Councillor, I will lead an improved programme of engagement with all parts of our KÄpiti community, so everyone can have their voice heard,"

"We need to aim higher, so our communities contribute to and are part of all of the decisions we make."

"It’s time for a Council that listens and takes action - not one that just sits back and hopes for the best,"

"It’s not good enough that most people only hear from their councillor for the few months before an election. Local government has to engage all the time, not once every three years."

If elected this year, I will:

Use modern technology to listen to and engage with our residents in the digital spaces we’re already using, like the many active Facebook groups for KÄpiti’s communities.

Be available for our primary and secondary schools, so our kids voices are heard in the halls of power, and they grow up engaged and enthused about their ability to make change in the place they live and play. I will also invite our Youth Council members to join me on school visits.

At least one full day every month, be available for residents to drop-in and visit me in their local library, community centre, or even cafe, so they can find out what council is doing and have their say without having to come to Council offices. I’ll encourage my council colleagues to come along too.

Implement regular visits to our retirement villages, to learn from and talk with our older residents about what matters for them.

Stop using working groups and reviews as a way to avoid and delay making tough decisions, and only use them as tools when there is a genuine willingness to implement their findings and recommendations.

"No single councillor knows everything, but if we listen to and engage with our communities properly, we can combine our knowledge to build a stronger district for everyone," said Asher Wilson-Goldman.

Read more about Asher Wilson-Goldman’s plans for strong KÄpiti communities at www.asherforkapiti.nz.