Strategy launched to break the cycle of Maori reoffending

Monday, 19 August, 2019 - 08:30

Authentic co-design with MÄori, incorporating a Te Ao MÄori worldview, and greater connectedness with whÄnau are key elements of HÅkai Rangi, Corrections’ new departmental strategy designed to address the long-term challenge of MÄori reoffending and imprisonment.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis launched HÅkai Rangi at an event in Parliament this morning, saying it will underpin major transformational change within Corrections.

"The over-representation of MÄori in our prisons is devastating to whÄnau, hapÅ«, and iwi. Our Government is committed to taking action to fix this and with HÅkai Rangi we are making good progress on our plan," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our Corrections system has not worked for the majority of MÄori. We’ve all seen the statistics and they are so enduring that the reality that over half of our prison population is MÄori has just become a normal fact of life.

"The status quo is no longer acceptable. HÅkai Rangi is a bold and long overdue strategy which ultimately aims to lower the proportion of MÄori in Corrections care to match the MÄori share of the general population."

HÅkai Rangi will be implemented over the five-year period from 2019-2024 and contains a series of short and medium-term actions, as well as long-term outcomes and required new approaches.

"There’s already a lot of work underway.

"Right now we are prioritising the delivery of a Deputy Chief Executive - MÄori, a new role to ensure a dedicated MÄori voice at the top table.

"In this year’s Budget we announced MÄori Pathways at Hawke’s Bay and Northland Region Corrections Facility - including the establishment of WhÄnau Ora navigators at these two prisons.

"We are actively partnering with iwi. Wherever there is a prison, my expectation is there will be a strong partnership with mana whenua.

"But perhaps the biggest change HÅkai Rangi brings is the idea that we are now going to treat the person - and not just their crime," Kelvin Davis said.