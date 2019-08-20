Minister Mahuta talks indigenous development in Australia

Tuesday, 20 August, 2019 - 14:17

MÄori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta is travelling to Australia this month to exchange knowledge about how New Zealand supports indigenous development.

"This is an opportunity to strengthen the relationship with my Australian counterparts, explore indigenous relations between New Zealand and Australia and identify opportunities for collaboration in the future," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

While in Sydney, the Minister will be meeting with Supply Nation which administers Australia’s Indigenous procurement policy. Across the Tasman, 3 per cent of all Commonwealth projects must be awarded to indigenous businesses.

Supply Nation is responsible for accrediting and keeping a register of indigenous suppliers. It now has 2,000 certified indigenous businesses on its books.

"This is a remarkable step in making sure that indigenous business has a real role in the Australian economy and empowering the indigenous peoples of Australia.

" I am also talking to a number of Government officials to learn and share insight about indigenous broadcasting, indigenous education, language revitalisation and data protection," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

She will also attend the TÄ Moko Exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra to promote MÄori cultural identity.

"This will be an opportunity to discuss the value that indigenous perspectives add to policy development and government service delivery."

This visit to Australia will promote the value that MÄori and indigenous models of development and well-being can offer, as well as promote New Zealand’s leadership in addressing indigenous development interests.

"There is potential for building further on the relationship between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, leveraging off our uniqueness as nations.

"These relationships have mutual benefits for all of us, providing the opportunities for trade and economic development, tourism and innovation," says Nanaia Mahuta.