Minister to co-host Women, Peace and Security Summit in Apia

Tuesday, 20 August, 2019 - 18:08

Hon Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Apia tomorrow to represent New Zealand at the Women, Peace and Security Summit, in Samoa from 22-23 August.

She will be co-hosting the Summit alongside Samoan Prime Minister Hon Dr Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Summit is a partnership between Samoa’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and New Zealand’s Ministry of Defence.

The Minister will deliver a keynote address to participants from across the Pacific region about New Zealand’s perspectives on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, enshrined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

"The Summit will promote the participation of women at all levels of peace and security governance in the Pacific and the rights of women and girls, particularly in conflict and post conflict situations," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Summit will also encourage relevant action under the Boe Declaration on Regional Security, endorsed by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders in 2018.

Minister Sepuloni will also have bilateral meetings with her Samoan counterparts and will represent New Zealand in an unveiling ceremony for the Vaimoso Influenza Memorial, which marks the impact of the global influenza pandemic, carried to Samoa on board a ship that departed from Auckland in 1918.