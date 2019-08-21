Far North election candidates confirmed

|
Ninety candidates are now confirmed for the 2019 Far North local body elections with 11 nominees for Mayor.
There are a total of 29 elected positions on the Far North District Council. These include Mayor, nine councillors, and 19 community board members.
Hotly-contested Council positions are Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward where 15 candidates are vying for four positions; Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward with 12 candidates running for two positions; and Te Hiku Ward where 15 candidates are in a tight race for three elected positions.
Of the 19 community board positions, Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board Subdivision also has a crowded field attracting eight nominations for three positions. However, not all community board roles are oversubscribed. Three subdivisions will not need to go to a vote with only enough nominations received to fill the positions. Those are:
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) (3 positions)
Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board South (Hokianga Subdivision) (2 positions)
Te Hiku Community Board (North Cape Subdivision) (1 positions)
The full candidate list is:
Mayor (1 position)
1. BASSETT, John Edward
2. BROWN, Harko
3. CARTER, John
4. GILL, Peter
5. HEPI, Jay
6. HOOKWAY, Dave Bear
7. KNIGHT, Monty
8. LEVERS, John
9. MATENE, Kuini
10. MCINNES, Tania
11. TAHANA, JT
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward (4 positions)
1. BROWN, Harko
2. CLENDON, David
3. CORBIN, Rodger
4. COURT, Ann
5. GILL, Peter
6. HETA, Ruth
7. JOHNSTON, Jane Ellen
8. JOSEPH, Chris
9. MIHAKA, Hone
10. OWEN, Frank
11. SHORTLAND, Maxine
12. SMITH, Rachel
13. STEVENS, Mike
14. STRATFORD, Kelly
15. WILCE, Steve
Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward (2 positions)
1. ERSTICH COLES, Rawhiti
2. HEPI, Jay
3. KAPA, Babe
4. MACAULEY, Sally
5. MATENE, Kuini
6. RAWSON, Lily
7. ROGERS, Marara
8. TE HAARA, Te Arani Angeline
9. TEPANIA, Moko
10. TOORENBURG, Louis
11. VUJCICH, John
12. ZIELINSKI, Rhonda
Te Hiku Ward (3)
1. AUSTEN-REID, Naomi
2. BAMBER, Ian
3. BRADFORD, Sue
4. COLLARD, David
5. FOY, Felicity
6. KARAKA, Lillian
7. KEARNEY-YANKE, Sacha
8. KERRISON, Jason
9. MURRAY, Barry
10. OSBORNE, Mark
11. PAINTING, Lyle
12. RADICH, Mate
13. TAHANA, JT
14. TAUHARA, Niki
15. WINDELBORN, Hazely
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kawakawa-Moerewa Subdivision) (1)
1. GREEN, Lucie
2. WELLS, Manuwai
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) (3)
1. AYR, Lane
2. OWEN, Frank
3. SMITH, Rachel
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Paihia Subdivision) (1)
1. WARD, Belinda
2. WILCE, Steve
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Russell-Opua Subdivision) (1)
1. GMUER-HORNELL, Manuela
2. PHILLIPS, Gray
3. WALKER, Wiki
Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Whangaroa Subdivision) (1)
1. HETA, Ruth
2. MILLS, Bruce
Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (Kaikohe Subdivision) (3)
1. ADAMS, David
2. BYERS, Laurie
3. EDMONDS, Mike
4. PICKERY, Mara
5. RAWSON, Lily
6. REILLY, Shaun Kavanagh
7. TEPANIA, Moko
8. VAN GAALEN, Kelly
Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (North Hokianga Subdivision) (1)
1. DAVIS, Emma
2. NAHI, Richard
Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (South Hokianga Subdivision) (2)
1. HESSELL, Alan Philip
2. TOORENBURG, Louis
Te Hiku Community Board (Doubtless Bay Subdivision) (1)
1. BAINBRIDGE, Sheryl
2. WARD, Nuu
3. YURETICH, Martin
Te Hiku Community Board (Kaitaia Subdivision) (3)
1. BROWN, Jaqi
2. GARDNER, Adele
3. HUNT, Bronwyn
4. PAINTING, Lyle Richard
5. SENIOR, David
6. STEWART, John
Te Hiku Community Board (North Cape Subdivision) (1)
1. AXE, Darren Carl
Te Hiku Community Board (Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision) (1)
1. ATKINSON, Lawrie
2. BELLAS, Eddie
3. RUTENE, Whetu
