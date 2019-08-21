Far North election candidates confirmed

Wednesday, 21 August, 2019 - 11:40

Ninety candidates are now confirmed for the 2019 Far North local body elections with 11 nominees for Mayor.

There are a total of 29 elected positions on the Far North District Council. These include Mayor, nine councillors, and 19 community board members.

Hotly-contested Council positions are Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward where 15 candidates are vying for four positions; Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward with 12 candidates running for two positions; and Te Hiku Ward where 15 candidates are in a tight race for three elected positions.

Of the 19 community board positions, Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board Subdivision also has a crowded field attracting eight nominations for three positions. However, not all community board roles are oversubscribed. Three subdivisions will not need to go to a vote with only enough nominations received to fill the positions. Those are:

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) (3 positions)

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board South (Hokianga Subdivision) (2 positions)

Te Hiku Community Board (North Cape Subdivision) (1 positions)

The full candidate list is:

Mayor (1 position)

1. BASSETT, John Edward

2. BROWN, Harko

3. CARTER, John

4. GILL, Peter

5. HEPI, Jay

6. HOOKWAY, Dave Bear

7. KNIGHT, Monty

8. LEVERS, John

9. MATENE, Kuini

10. MCINNES, Tania

11. TAHANA, JT

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward (4 positions)

1. BROWN, Harko

2. CLENDON, David

3. CORBIN, Rodger

4. COURT, Ann

5. GILL, Peter

6. HETA, Ruth

7. JOHNSTON, Jane Ellen

8. JOSEPH, Chris

9. MIHAKA, Hone

10. OWEN, Frank

11. SHORTLAND, Maxine

12. SMITH, Rachel

13. STEVENS, Mike

14. STRATFORD, Kelly

15. WILCE, Steve

Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward (2 positions)

1. ERSTICH COLES, Rawhiti

2. HEPI, Jay

3. KAPA, Babe

4. MACAULEY, Sally

5. MATENE, Kuini

6. RAWSON, Lily

7. ROGERS, Marara

8. TE HAARA, Te Arani Angeline

9. TEPANIA, Moko

10. TOORENBURG, Louis

11. VUJCICH, John

12. ZIELINSKI, Rhonda

Te Hiku Ward (3)

1. AUSTEN-REID, Naomi

2. BAMBER, Ian

3. BRADFORD, Sue

4. COLLARD, David

5. FOY, Felicity

6. KARAKA, Lillian

7. KEARNEY-YANKE, Sacha

8. KERRISON, Jason

9. MURRAY, Barry

10. OSBORNE, Mark

11. PAINTING, Lyle

12. RADICH, Mate

13. TAHANA, JT

14. TAUHARA, Niki

15. WINDELBORN, Hazely

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kawakawa-Moerewa Subdivision) (1)

1. GREEN, Lucie

2. WELLS, Manuwai

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) (3)

1. AYR, Lane

2. OWEN, Frank

3. SMITH, Rachel

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Paihia Subdivision) (1)

1. WARD, Belinda

2. WILCE, Steve

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Russell-Opua Subdivision) (1)

1. GMUER-HORNELL, Manuela

2. PHILLIPS, Gray

3. WALKER, Wiki

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Whangaroa Subdivision) (1)

1. HETA, Ruth

2. MILLS, Bruce

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (Kaikohe Subdivision) (3)

1. ADAMS, David

2. BYERS, Laurie

3. EDMONDS, Mike

4. PICKERY, Mara

5. RAWSON, Lily

6. REILLY, Shaun Kavanagh

7. TEPANIA, Moko

8. VAN GAALEN, Kelly

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (North Hokianga Subdivision) (1)

1. DAVIS, Emma

2. NAHI, Richard

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (South Hokianga Subdivision) (2)

1. HESSELL, Alan Philip

2. TOORENBURG, Louis

Te Hiku Community Board (Doubtless Bay Subdivision) (1)

1. BAINBRIDGE, Sheryl

2. WARD, Nuu

3. YURETICH, Martin

Te Hiku Community Board (Kaitaia Subdivision) (3)

1. BROWN, Jaqi

2. GARDNER, Adele

3. HUNT, Bronwyn

4. PAINTING, Lyle Richard

5. SENIOR, David

6. STEWART, John

Te Hiku Community Board (North Cape Subdivision) (1)

1. AXE, Darren Carl

Te Hiku Community Board (Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision) (1)

1. ATKINSON, Lawrie

2. BELLAS, Eddie

3. RUTENE, Whetu