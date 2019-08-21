Coffey mayoral launch unveils potential development for Porirua Station

Wednesday, 21 August, 2019 - 16:10

]Ambitious plans for a new development at Porirua Station were shared at the Porirua Mayoral Launch for ‘Ana Coffey last night. Coffey, a Porirua City Councillor of nine years, and Jonathan Custance an award winning Designer and Porirua local, revealed a bold vision for Porirua that aligned with many of Coffey’s campaign policies.

Custance has been working on transforming the Porirua train station into an expanded hub. It will provide 10,000sqm of office space tailor made for an all of government Resilience Campus, and retail space, plus a pedestrian sky bridge that will create greater accessibility across Porirua City by linking the new housing development at Kenepuru Landing Centre through to the growing Porirua East via North City Plaza and the train station.

"This is an example of innovative thinking from one of our own," says ‘Ana Coffey. "Like me, Jonathan is invested in this next chapter for Porirua. This project aligns with my vision for Porirua. It’s about creating opportunities for quality employment, empowering our community with real choices about how we move around our city and the region, connecting our city to our harbour and natural environment, and leveraging opportunities between private and central government investment to serve our community."

"Porirua needs to think bigger around its infrastructure otherwise it’s going to choke itself," explained Custance. "Getting an above ground, covered pedestrian and cycle way across this section of the city will dramatically improve the flow and functionality of the city as a whole. Being able to handle the 800 new homes in the Kenepuru Landing, an additional thousand office workers above the station, and improving the linkage to the major housing upgrade in the East across the motorway is crucial to this zone of the city."

Coffey says that Porirua needs proactive leadership. "This isn’t a brand new plan. Custance who formulated a master plan for the city when he was part of the Advisory Board for the City Centre revitalisation project has shared this with many people in the city and a number of Central government officials. Porirua needs experienced and trusted city leadership. I’m committed to moving the city forward, while holding steadfast to the values that make Porirua what it is. We can’t afford to sit on our hands when opportunities like this arise."

Local government elections are happening soon. Voting documents will be delivered from September 20. Polling day is October 12.