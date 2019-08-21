Councillors asked to receive amendments to SOI

Wednesday, 21 August, 2019 - 20:18

Amendments to the Queenstown Airport Corporation’s (QAC) 2020-2022 Statement of Intent will be considered by the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) at the upcoming Council meeting on Monday, 26 August. The extraordinary meeting of Council is scheduled to formally strike the Rates for 2019-2020 but it was timely to bring the amendments back to Council at the earliest opportunity.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen confirmed that QLDC and QAC have worked together to ensure amendments to the SOI satisfy the concerns raised by Councillors. The Council’s own position was clearly expressed in Mayor Boult’s statement made at Full Council on 7 August 2019. QAC has sought to reflect this by incorporating the Council’s commitments and recommendations into the amended SOI on Monday’s agenda.

Mr Theelen said there is a strong desire to understand the role, benefits and effects of the airports as part of the bigger district-wide picture.

"Councillors have been very clear that any future development at either Queenstown or WÄnaka airports needs to include what effects, both positive and negative, they may have on our wider economy, environment and community. The Council recognises that there has been a strongly expressed concern from within the community and it’s important to understand what developing the airports could mean for residents and businesses, and what this means for QAC’s social licence. This has been captured in the amendments to the SOI as publicly outlined," said Mr Theelen.

The next steps will be to undertake the Economic and Social impact Assessments that were committed to, and QLDC will be seeking proposals from independent analysts with relevant experience and expertise.

"To get the best outcome we are asking for proposals that outline a best-practice approach to give us an holistic view of all the benefits and effects of different airport-related scenarios. These are significant projects to be independently undertaken," added Mr Theelen.

A Request for Proposals will be published through the Government’s GETS system next week.