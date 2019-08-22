Government refuses inquiry into prison letter failure - Mark Mitchell

Thursday, 22 August, 2019 - 15:55

The Government’s rejection of National’s requested inquiry into the release of inciting letters from the alleged Christchurch Mosque killer is inexcusable, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Today National called for an inquiry at the Justice Select Committee into the failure of the Corrections Department to stop letters being sent by the alleged Christchurch killer from behind bars.

"The Government has played politics by unreasonably rejecting the request, which would have had questions answered about how this failure was possible.

"The victims of the March 15 shooting, and the recipients of unwanted letters, deserve answers on what systems the Government put in place for managing the person accused of the worst premeditated mass murder in our nation’s history.

"It is not good enough for the Minister to sweep this under the rug with an apology.

"Labour’s committee members - Meka Whaitiri, Clare Curran and Greg O’Connor - along with Jami-Lee Ross have shown they are more interested in covering up the Government’s failure than respecting the independence of the committee to undertake an inquiry.

"They must explain to the victims and the wider public why they don’t agree this is a matter worthy of parliamentary scrutiny.

"National believes we owe it to the victims to get to the bottom of Kelvin Davis’ unacceptable failure."