Queenstown Lakes announces cycle lanes proposal for Wanaka

Friday, 23 August, 2019 - 15:06

Queenstown Lakes District Council is looking for community feedback on a proposal to improve the cycle network on Anderson Road and Aubrey Road in WÄnaka.

Cycling is already a very popular way to get around in WÄnaka and in recent surveys including the Ten Year Plan and WÄnaka Town Centre Masterplan, residents have advocated strongly for increased investment in cycle ways.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the Council is listening and is prioritising investment in active travel.

"Cycling is a great way to get around," he said. "It’s a win, win really. Not only a far more sustainable and healthy option, it also goes a long way to reducing congestion on the roads. We are committed to providing a high quality, safe cycle network for people who choose cycling as their day-to-day way of getting around."

The proposal for Anderson Road is a separate 3m wide, asphalt shared path on the eastern side of Anderson Road, linking to State Highway 84 (Wanaka-Luggate Highway) to Aubrey Road.

For Aubrey, a separate 3m wide asphalt shared path is proposed for the northern side of Aubrey Road, linking to the proposed Anderson Road Cycleway and extending through to the Gunn Road roundabout.

Mr Hansby said the proposed cycle paths were important parts in the network, linking communities with schools, the new pool and recreation centre.

"While the proposals may require small compromises in terms of car parking, they will vastly improve the safety and access for people who walk and cycle, particularly our younger members of the community," he said.

The plans for each proposal could be viewed online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz or at the WÄnaka Council office or Recreation Centre.

Two drop in sessions - from 12.00-1.30pm and 5.00-6.30pm - will be held on 4 September at the WÄnaka Hotel for anyone interested in discussing the proposals.

Feedback on the plan closes 19 September 2019.