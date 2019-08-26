Candidates confirmed for 2019 elections

Monday, 26 August, 2019 - 14:14

Nominations have now closed for the 2019 local authority elections to be held on October 12.

There are four candidates for the Taupo District mayoralty this year - Zane Cozens, Kim Eyles, Christine Rankin and David Trewavas.

In the Taupo East Rural Ward two candidates are standing for council, 14 are standing for the Taupo Ward and four for the Turangi-Tongariro Ward.

The Turangi -Tongariro Community Board - Tongariro Subdivision has three candidates to choose from to fill the two positions there.

Some vacancies are to be filled automatically because the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of positions available.

These include the Mangakino-Pouakani ward where Kirsty Trueman was elected unopposed, and Ian Ashmore, Clint Green, Donna Searanke and Rob Severne are all elected unopposed to the four positions on the Turangi -Tongariro community board - Turangi town subdivision.

A full list of candidates can be found at taupo.govt.nz