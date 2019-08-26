Minister acknowledges Ray Henwood

Monday, 26 August, 2019 - 18:55

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the passing of actor Ray Henwood.

"Ray Henwood made an immense contribution to New Zealand culture.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends, as well as New Zealand’s theatre and screen community.

"From his iconic role in Roger Hall’s classic comedy Gliding On, to his appearances in films including Heavenly Creatures, to his formidable career on New Zealand’s stage, Ray has been a constant and well-loved figure in our lives.

"Throughout his theatrical career, he presented the lives of others, telling their stories and enthralling Kiwi and international audiences along the way. He leaves behind a great legacy, notably through his founding role in the establishment of Wellington’s Circa Theatre.

"New Zealand owes a debt of gratitude to Ray Henwood - as recognised by the New Zealand Order of Merit honour for services to Film and the Theatre he received in 2006," Jacinda Ardern said.