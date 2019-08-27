Q+A: Refugee policy for Africa and Middle East discriminates - Race Relations Commissioner

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told Q+A tonight that he believes the Government’s policy of restricting refugees from Africa and the Middle East is discriminatory.
"That’s discriminatory. Absolutely. I understand it used to be two or three out of 10 that actually came from Africa and Middle East, now it’s one in 20. So why is that? I understand that the Government is actually looking at changing that."
Mr Foon also said New Zealand history should be taught in all schools and there should be a national holiday to remember the New Zealand Wars.
"It’s the biggest deal in the whole history of New Zealand … I mean you have a look at all the other holidays from Labour Day to Easter to Good Friday to Christmas, we could add another one."
Q+A, 9:30pm Mondays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1.
Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice