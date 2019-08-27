Q+A: Refugee policy for Africa and Middle East discriminates - Race Relations Commissioner

Tuesday, 27 August, 2019 - 00:05

New Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told Q+A tonight that he believes the Government’s policy of restricting refugees from Africa and the Middle East is discriminatory.

"That’s discriminatory. Absolutely. I understand it used to be two or three out of 10 that actually came from Africa and Middle East, now it’s one in 20. So why is that? I understand that the Government is actually looking at changing that."

Mr Foon also said New Zealand history should be taught in all schools and there should be a national holiday to remember the New Zealand Wars.

"It’s the biggest deal in the whole history of New Zealand … I mean you have a look at all the other holidays from Labour Day to Easter to Good Friday to Christmas, we could add another one."

