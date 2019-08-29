Waitangi Tribunal Report an 'important wake-up call' - Maori Party

Thursday, 29 August, 2019 - 07:57

The MÄori Party welcomes the Waitangi Tribunal’s most recent Report on water which found that New Zealand’s freshwater policies and laws, including the Resource Management Act, breaches Te Tiriti o Waitangi and impede’s MÄori rights and interests in freshwater.

Che Wilson, Maori Party President says "What this Report tells us is that Government policy and legislation has marginalised MÄori from accessing water, participating in its protection, and from having their proprietary rights recognised. That is a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi."

"It lays out the issues clearly, but it also lays out some very good, measured recommendations, which we support.

"We encourage the Government to be brave and respond to the recommendations as a matter of urgency - which include, amongst other things, addressing MÄori proprietary rights in water, improving the system of freshwater allocation, providing perpetually renewable and inaliable allocation of water to MÄori, and providing for adequate water management."

"We know there is a fair bit of environmental legislation under review or reform at this time. The challenge will be ensuring that across all of these pieces of legislation and policy, there are adequate mechanisms that provide for Te Tiriti o Waitangi, MÄori participation and co-design of solutions, and adequate protection of resources."

"Water is an important resource that nurtures the health and wellbeing of our whÄnau and communities. It is vital that we address these issues, not just for MÄori, but for all New Zealanders who want to ensure our wai is here for generations to come."

"We acknowledge the hard work of the Tribunal in their deliberations over this issue, and look forward to seeing the Government’s response."