NZ musicians unite to inspire support and solidarity for Ihumaatao

Thursday, 29 August, 2019 - 17:35

Musicians around Aotearoa have united together to produce an album and hold a concert inspired by IhumÄtao and other issues that have impacted on 'First Nations’ worldwide.

Multi-award winning singer and songwriter Maisey Rika was instrumental in pulling together the album, ToitÅ« Te Whenua. She says, "There are so many of us feeling inspired to write and sing about the importance of the preservation of land, so we decided to take some action together by creating an album and putting on a concert. It is to honour our IhumÄtao whÄnau, actually all our First Nation people taking a stand around the world for land and people."

Artists such as Vox Dawn, Seth Haapu, Rob Ruha, Earthfeather, Fable NZ Che Fu, Troy Kingi, Rei, Jess B, NRG Rising, Huia, Mara TK, Ngaa Tae, Maisey Rika and more will feature on the album which seeks to recognise MÄori concepts, values and systems such as mana motuhake, mana whenua, mana moana and mana mokopuna.

"We only started creating the album a week ago and the response has been overwhelming, so much so that we're creating a series of albums." says Maisey.

Fellow contributor Rob Ruha adds, "The album has been a powerful opportunity for us to give voice to the voiceless.. and to elevate together above what we think we are capable of. Together, our voices are stronger."

The 'Frontline' concert fundraiser for IhumÄtao is being held at The Studio in Auckland this Saturday, where people can purchase an exclusive limited edition copy of the CD. The digital version of the album will release next Friday via all good online music retailers.

Event spokesperson Ninakaye Taane Tinorau says, "The key messages from this concert on Saturday night is about us as artists and industry professionals here in Aotearoa, joining arms in unity and solidarity to support what has been going on at IhumÄtao.

First up is reggae band Unity Pacific followed by Maisey Rika, IHI, NRG Rising, Fable, Tribal Conexionz, Mara TK, Vox Dawn, KP, Tipene, Tigerhour, Hazaduz and The Shiznit, Creative Natives and other special guest appearances.

Profits will go towards sustaining the ongoing protection of IhumÄtao.