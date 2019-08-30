Whanganui Land Settlement and Crown sign Agreement in Principle

Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 13:01

Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust and the Crown signed an Agreement in Principle at Putiki Marae in Whanganui today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

Whanganui Land Settlement represents iwi and hapÅ« in the southern reaches of the Whanganui River and Whanganui City.

"Today’s signing is the result of many years of hard work and I would like to congratulate Whanganui Land Settlement on this achievement," Andrew Little said.

"Today we are laying out a comprehensive redress package for the settlement of historical Treaty of Waitangi claims. The Crown acknowledges the significant harm it has done to the hapÅ« and iwi of Whanganui Land Settlement and seeks to build a stronger future together."

The settlement recognises Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi - Whanganui Land Settlement Values. "This Agreement in Principle provides for the Crown to formally acknowledge the importance of these values to Whanganui Land Settlement and for Crown agencies to consider how they might give life to those values in the development of redress instruments," said Andrew Little.

The Agreement in Principle outlines a financial redress package of $30 million and a range of commercial and cultural instruments, including potential vestings of 22 cultural redress properties, statutory acknowledgements over 13 conservation sites, and deeds of recognition over six conservation sites.

The Agreement in Principle includes bringing the spelling of Whanganui City into line with the regional and district council and national park spellings.

"Whanganui Land Settlement have shown persistence, dedication, and determination to achieve a better future for their hapÅ«, whÄnau and mokopuna," Andrew Little said.

The signed Whanganui Land Settlement Agreement in Principle can be found at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/

Kua pÄnuitia e te Minita mÅ ngÄ Take Tiriti, e Andrew Little, te waitohutanga a Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust me te Karauna i tÄtahi Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono ki te marae o PÅ«tiki, ki Whanganui i te rÄ nei.

He kanohi a Whanganui Land Settlement mÅ ngÄ iwi me ngÄ hapÅ« kei ngÄ pito whakarunga o te awa me te tÄone o Whanganui.

I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "Ko te waitohutanga i te rÄ nei te hua o ngÄ mahi nui i ngÄ tau e hia nei, Ä, e mihi ana au ki a Whanganui Land Settlement i tÄnei whakatutukitanga."

"I tÄnei rÄ, e whakatakoto ana mÄtou i tÄtahi mÅkihi puretumu e whÄnui ana mÅ te whakataunga o ngÄ kokoraho Tiriti o Waitangi mai i ngÄ rÄ o mua. E mÄrama ana te Karauna ki te nui o tana kino ki ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi o Whanganui Land Settlement, Ä, e whai ana kia mahi tahi ki te whakarite i tÄtahi ara kaha ake ki anamata."

E whakamanatia ana i te whakataunga ko Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi - Whanganui Land Settlement Values. I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "MÄ tÄnei Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono e Åkawa ai te whakaae a te Karauna ki te hiranga o Änei uara ki a Whanganui Land Settlement, e whakaaro ai hoki ngÄ pokapÅ« o te Karauna ki te Ähua o Ä rÄtou whakatinanatanga mai i aua uara i te whanaketanga o ngÄ tuhinga Ä-ture mÅ te puretumu."

E takoto ana i te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono tÄtahi mÅkihi puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea, e $30 miriona te nui, me te huhua o ngÄ tuhinga Ä-ture mÅ te arumoni me te ahurea, tae atu ki te whai pÄnga pea ki ngÄ rawa puretumu Ä-ahurea, ki te whakaaetanga Ä-ture mÅ ngÄ wÄhi 13 e penapenahia nei, ki ngÄ whakamanatanga Ä-ture hoki mÅ ngÄ wÄhi e ono e penapenahia nei.

Kei roto hoki i te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono te whakahÄngaitanga o te tÄtakinga kupu o te tÄone o Whanganui ki te tÄtakinga kupu a te kaunihera Ä-rohe whÄnui me te kaunihera Ä-rohe o Whanganui, a te papa Ä-motu anÅ hoki.

I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "Kua whakaaturia e Whanganui Land Settlement te manawa piharau, te manawa tÄ«tÄ«, me te manawa tina e pai ake ai te anamata o Å rÄtou hapÅ«, o Å rÄtou whÄnau me Ä rÄtou mokopuna."

Ko te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono a Whanganui Land Settlement kua waitohungia ka kitea i: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/