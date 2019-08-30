Whanganui Land Settlement and Crown sign Agreement in Principle

|
Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust and the Crown signed an Agreement in Principle at Putiki Marae in Whanganui today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.
Whanganui Land Settlement represents iwi and hapÅ« in the southern reaches of the Whanganui River and Whanganui City.
"Today’s signing is the result of many years of hard work and I would like to congratulate Whanganui Land Settlement on this achievement," Andrew Little said.
"Today we are laying out a comprehensive redress package for the settlement of historical Treaty of Waitangi claims. The Crown acknowledges the significant harm it has done to the hapÅ« and iwi of Whanganui Land Settlement and seeks to build a stronger future together."
The settlement recognises Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi - Whanganui Land Settlement Values. "This Agreement in Principle provides for the Crown to formally acknowledge the importance of these values to Whanganui Land Settlement and for Crown agencies to consider how they might give life to those values in the development of redress instruments," said Andrew Little.
The Agreement in Principle outlines a financial redress package of $30 million and a range of commercial and cultural instruments, including potential vestings of 22 cultural redress properties, statutory acknowledgements over 13 conservation sites, and deeds of recognition over six conservation sites.
The Agreement in Principle includes bringing the spelling of Whanganui City into line with the regional and district council and national park spellings.
"Whanganui Land Settlement have shown persistence, dedication, and determination to achieve a better future for their hapÅ«, whÄnau and mokopuna," Andrew Little said.
The signed Whanganui Land Settlement Agreement in Principle can be found at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/
Kua pÄnuitia e te Minita mÅ ngÄ Take Tiriti, e Andrew Little, te waitohutanga a Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust me te Karauna i tÄtahi Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono ki te marae o PÅ«tiki, ki Whanganui i te rÄ nei.
He kanohi a Whanganui Land Settlement mÅ ngÄ iwi me ngÄ hapÅ« kei ngÄ pito whakarunga o te awa me te tÄone o Whanganui.
I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "Ko te waitohutanga i te rÄ nei te hua o ngÄ mahi nui i ngÄ tau e hia nei, Ä, e mihi ana au ki a Whanganui Land Settlement i tÄnei whakatutukitanga."
"I tÄnei rÄ, e whakatakoto ana mÄtou i tÄtahi mÅkihi puretumu e whÄnui ana mÅ te whakataunga o ngÄ kokoraho Tiriti o Waitangi mai i ngÄ rÄ o mua. E mÄrama ana te Karauna ki te nui o tana kino ki ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi o Whanganui Land Settlement, Ä, e whai ana kia mahi tahi ki te whakarite i tÄtahi ara kaha ake ki anamata."
E whakamanatia ana i te whakataunga ko Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi - Whanganui Land Settlement Values. I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "MÄ tÄnei Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono e Åkawa ai te whakaae a te Karauna ki te hiranga o Änei uara ki a Whanganui Land Settlement, e whakaaro ai hoki ngÄ pokapÅ« o te Karauna ki te Ähua o Ä rÄtou whakatinanatanga mai i aua uara i te whanaketanga o ngÄ tuhinga Ä-ture mÅ te puretumu."
E takoto ana i te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono tÄtahi mÅkihi puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea, e $30 miriona te nui, me te huhua o ngÄ tuhinga Ä-ture mÅ te arumoni me te ahurea, tae atu ki te whai pÄnga pea ki ngÄ rawa puretumu Ä-ahurea, ki te whakaaetanga Ä-ture mÅ ngÄ wÄhi 13 e penapenahia nei, ki ngÄ whakamanatanga Ä-ture hoki mÅ ngÄ wÄhi e ono e penapenahia nei.
Kei roto hoki i te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono te whakahÄngaitanga o te tÄtakinga kupu o te tÄone o Whanganui ki te tÄtakinga kupu a te kaunihera Ä-rohe whÄnui me te kaunihera Ä-rohe o Whanganui, a te papa Ä-motu anÅ hoki.
I kÄ« a Andrew Little, "Kua whakaaturia e Whanganui Land Settlement te manawa piharau, te manawa tÄ«tÄ«, me te manawa tina e pai ake ai te anamata o Å rÄtou hapÅ«, o Å rÄtou whÄnau me Ä rÄtou mokopuna."
Ko te Whakaaetanga Ä-MÄtÄpono a Whanganui Land Settlement kua waitohungia ka kitea i: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/
