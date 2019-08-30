Minister announces funding to expand Para Kore waste minimisation initiative

|
A project with a zero waste vision for marae is getting extra support to expand into new regions as part of the Government’s plan to tackle New Zealand’s long term waste problem announced Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage in Raglan today.
A grant of $528,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) will help the marae-based Para Kore programme to expand to four new regions: Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Wairoa, Maniapoto (Waikato/Waitomo) and Wairarapa.
"It’s great to mark ten years of the Para Kore flax-roots kaupapa, which has begun a revolution in how MÄori communities minimise their waste," Eugenie Sage said.
"Since its humble beginnings with volunteer pilot programmes running on three Waikato marae, Para Kore now has a vision for all marae to be working towards zero waste by 2025."
Since 2008, Para Kore:
has expanded to operate in almost 400 marae, kohanga reo, kura or other MÄori community organisations throughout much of the North Island.
has provided education, wÄnanga, events and training in waste management to more than a quarter of a million participants.
has been responsible for more than 350 tonnes of waste being diverted from landfill.
now employs 25, including 17 kaiÄrahi/regional waste advisors
has received almost $1.5m from the Ministry for the Environment’s contestable Waste Minimisation Fund.
Eugenie Sage congratulated Para Kore for its outstanding leadership in community waste minimisation.
"Para Kore whÄnau are passionate and committed to achieving a zero waste Aotearoa by working together at their marae, the heart of their communities.
"And they do it through mÄturanga MÄori, te reo me tikanga MÄori - that is MÄori knowledge and the MÄori way of doing things.
"The Para Kore model has been so successful that there are now marae, kohanga and kura throughout the country on waiting lists to become part of the programme.
"The new funding round will add Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Wairoa, Maniapoto and Wairarapa to Gisborne, East Coast, Rotorua, TÅ«wharetoa, Hawke’s Bay, Greater Wellington, and ManawatÅ«/ Whanganui, where Para Kore programmes are already well established.
"There are many lessons to learn from Para Kore, not just in Te Ao MÄori, but for all in Aotearoa who have a deep love for our land and want a sustainable future for our mokopuna."
Eugenie Sage said she encouraged more MÄori organisations with an interest in doing work in the waste minimisation space to apply for funding in the 2020 WMF round.
Background:
The Waste Minimisation Fund
The Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) is funded through the waste disposal or landfill levy that was introduced under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008.
Fifty per cent of the money collected from the levy is distributed to councils to spend in accordance with their Waste Management and Minimisation Plans. The remainder (minus administration costs) is used for the WMF, which is managed by the Ministry for the Environment.
The purpose of the Act is to encourage waste minimisation and a decrease in waste disposal.
A list of projects that have been awarded WMF funding can be viewed on the Ministry for the Environment’s website www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/waste-minimisation-fund/projects-funded-date.
Para Kore
Para Kore is a not-for-profit MÄori organisation (by MÄori, for MÄori) with charitable status. It is a zero waste organisation with a kaupapa based on whakapapa to PapatÅ«Änuku and is expressed through an experienced and skilled team who work regionally delivering the Para Kore programme to marae and MÄori communities.
Kua pÄnuitia e te Minita ki te whakawhÄnui i te Para Kore, e tautoko ana i ngÄ hapori MÄori ki te whakaitii para
Kua whiwhi tautoko tua atu ngÄ marae e moemoea ana mo te para kore ki te whÄnui atu ki roto ngÄ rohe hou, he wÄhanga mai te whakamahere a te KÄwana ki te rutu i te wÄ tino roa o te para raruraru o Aotearoa, te pÄnui Ä te Minita Tuarua mÅ Te Taiao Minita Eugene Sage i Raglan i tenei ra.
Kua takohahia mai te ManatÅ« mÅ Te Taiao PÅ«tea Para Kore he rima rau rua tekau mÄ waru rau tara ki te Äwhina ngÄ hÅtaka kaupapa marae Para Kore ki te whakawhÄnui ngÄ rohe hou e whÄ: Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto, (Waikato/Waitomo) me Wairarapa.
Te kÄ« a Minita Eugene Sage, "he tino rawe ki te tohu i te tekau tau o ngÄ kaupapa Para Kore, kua tÄ«mata i te whananga e pehea ai ngÄ hapori MÄori te whakaitii o Ä rÄtou para."
"Mai i tÅna tÄ«matatatanga humÄrire o te hÅtaka kaitÅ«ao e whakahaeretia ana i runga ngÄ marae e toru o te taiwhenua o Waikato, ko te kitenga inÄianei te moemoea a te Para Kore mÅ ngÄ marae katoa ki te mahi whakamua kia para kore i te rua tekau mano rua tekau mÄ rima
Mai ano i te tau rua mano mÄ waru, Para Kore:
He whakahaeretia ana i nÄianei whÄ rau (400) ngÄ marae, kohanga reo, ngÄ kura me Ätahi atu roopu hapori MÄori puta noa te nuinga o Te-Ika-a-MÄui.
Kua tuku whakaatu mÄtauranga, wÄnanga me te whakangungu o te tumu whakahaere ki te nui atu i te koata miriona tÄngata whai pÄnga.
Kua whakaaro nui mÅ te nuinga atu i te toru rau rima tekau tana para (350) kua whakahurihia mai te ruapara
Rua tekau mÄ rima ngÄ (25) Kaimahi Äpiti atu ki te tekau mÄ whitu (17) KaiÄrahi a rohe Kaitohutohu Para.
Kua whiwhi i te tata atu ki te kotahi ira rima miriona tara ($1.5m) mai i te ManatÅ« mÅ Te Taiao mai te pÅ«tea tautohenga PÅ«tea Para Kore .
Mihi nui ana a Eugene Sage kia Para Kore mo tÅna kaiÄrahitanga tino rawe i ngÄ hapori whakaitii para kore.
"TÅ«kaha ana te whanau Para Kore me te whakarato ki te whakatutuki i te Aotearoa kore para. Mahia ano e rÄtou i roto i o rÄtou wairua motuhake. Mahi tahi ai i te marae, te ngÄkau o ngÄ hapori. PÅ«nga ana ki ngÄ taiwhenua, he noho ana te niunga o ngÄ MÄori
Ä e mahia ana e rÄtou mÄ te mÄtauranga MÄori, te reo me Åna tikanga MÄori - arÄ te mohiotanga me te Ähuatanga ko tÄnei te mahinga MÄori."
"Tino rawe ngÄ hua, ake ano mÅ ngÄ hapori taiwhenua i te takaoraora nui ake i o rÄtou whanaunga noho taone ki ngÄ tau otinga mÅ te para me tÅna pÅ«mautanga."
"NÅ te tino nui rawa atu te rawe o te tauira Para Kore e nui ngÄ marae, kohanga me nga kura puta noa i te motu kei runga i te rÄrangi tatari ana kia eke atu ki te wÄhanga o te hÅtaka."
"Te rÄuna tuku moni Äwhina hou, ka tÄpiritia atu, Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto, me Wairarapa ki a TÅ«ranga, Te TairÄwhiti, Rotorua, Te-Matau-a-MÄui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara whÄnui, TÅ«wharetoa me ManawatÅ« Whanganui, ngÄ wÄhi kua tatÅ« ke ngÄ hÅtaka ara Kore.
"He maha ngÄ akoranga ki te ako mai te Para Kore, ehara anake mai te ao MÄori, enagri mÅ te katoa kei Aotearoa, he hohonu ana to aroha mo to tatou whenua me te hiahia i te pÅ«mautanga whakamua mÅ Ä tÄtou mokopuna."
Kua kÄ« a Eugene Sage e akiaki ana ia kia nui ake nga rÅpu MÄori e painga ana ki te mahi i roto te wÄhi para kore kia tono mÅ te tuku moni Äwhina i te rÄuna rua tekau mano rua tekau (2020) PÅ«tea Para Kore.
