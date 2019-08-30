Minister announces funding to expand Para Kore waste minimisation initiative

Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 15:27

A project with a zero waste vision for marae is getting extra support to expand into new regions as part of the Government’s plan to tackle New Zealand’s long term waste problem announced Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage in Raglan today.

A grant of $528,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) will help the marae-based Para Kore programme to expand to four new regions: Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Wairoa, Maniapoto (Waikato/Waitomo) and Wairarapa.

"It’s great to mark ten years of the Para Kore flax-roots kaupapa, which has begun a revolution in how MÄori communities minimise their waste," Eugenie Sage said.

"Since its humble beginnings with volunteer pilot programmes running on three Waikato marae, Para Kore now has a vision for all marae to be working towards zero waste by 2025."

Since 2008, Para Kore:

has expanded to operate in almost 400 marae, kohanga reo, kura or other MÄori community organisations throughout much of the North Island.

has provided education, wÄnanga, events and training in waste management to more than a quarter of a million participants.

has been responsible for more than 350 tonnes of waste being diverted from landfill.

now employs 25, including 17 kaiÄrahi/regional waste advisors

has received almost $1.5m from the Ministry for the Environment’s contestable Waste Minimisation Fund.

Eugenie Sage congratulated Para Kore for its outstanding leadership in community waste minimisation.

"Para Kore whÄnau are passionate and committed to achieving a zero waste Aotearoa by working together at their marae, the heart of their communities.

"And they do it through mÄturanga MÄori, te reo me tikanga MÄori - that is MÄori knowledge and the MÄori way of doing things.

"The Para Kore model has been so successful that there are now marae, kohanga and kura throughout the country on waiting lists to become part of the programme.

"The new funding round will add Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Wairoa, Maniapoto and Wairarapa to Gisborne, East Coast, Rotorua, TÅ«wharetoa, Hawke’s Bay, Greater Wellington, and ManawatÅ«/ Whanganui, where Para Kore programmes are already well established.

"There are many lessons to learn from Para Kore, not just in Te Ao MÄori, but for all in Aotearoa who have a deep love for our land and want a sustainable future for our mokopuna."

Eugenie Sage said she encouraged more MÄori organisations with an interest in doing work in the waste minimisation space to apply for funding in the 2020 WMF round.

Background:

The Waste Minimisation Fund

The Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) is funded through the waste disposal or landfill levy that was introduced under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008.

Fifty per cent of the money collected from the levy is distributed to councils to spend in accordance with their Waste Management and Minimisation Plans. The remainder (minus administration costs) is used for the WMF, which is managed by the Ministry for the Environment.

The purpose of the Act is to encourage waste minimisation and a decrease in waste disposal.

A list of projects that have been awarded WMF funding can be viewed on the Ministry for the Environment’s website www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/waste-minimisation-fund/projects-funded-date.

Para Kore

Para Kore is a not-for-profit MÄori organisation (by MÄori, for MÄori) with charitable status. It is a zero waste organisation with a kaupapa based on whakapapa to PapatÅ«Änuku and is expressed through an experienced and skilled team who work regionally delivering the Para Kore programme to marae and MÄori communities.

Kua pÄnuitia e te Minita ki te whakawhÄnui i te Para Kore, e tautoko ana i ngÄ hapori MÄori ki te whakaitii para

Kua whiwhi tautoko tua atu ngÄ marae e moemoea ana mo te para kore ki te whÄnui atu ki roto ngÄ rohe hou, he wÄhanga mai te whakamahere a te KÄwana ki te rutu i te wÄ tino roa o te para raruraru o Aotearoa, te pÄnui Ä te Minita Tuarua mÅ Te Taiao Minita Eugene Sage i Raglan i tenei ra.

Kua takohahia mai te ManatÅ« mÅ Te Taiao PÅ«tea Para Kore he rima rau rua tekau mÄ waru rau tara ki te Äwhina ngÄ hÅtaka kaupapa marae Para Kore ki te whakawhÄnui ngÄ rohe hou e whÄ: Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto, (Waikato/Waitomo) me Wairarapa.

Te kÄ« a Minita Eugene Sage, "he tino rawe ki te tohu i te tekau tau o ngÄ kaupapa Para Kore, kua tÄ«mata i te whananga e pehea ai ngÄ hapori MÄori te whakaitii o Ä rÄtou para."

"Mai i tÅna tÄ«matatatanga humÄrire o te hÅtaka kaitÅ«ao e whakahaeretia ana i runga ngÄ marae e toru o te taiwhenua o Waikato, ko te kitenga inÄianei te moemoea a te Para Kore mÅ ngÄ marae katoa ki te mahi whakamua kia para kore i te rua tekau mano rua tekau mÄ rima

Mai ano i te tau rua mano mÄ waru, Para Kore:

He whakahaeretia ana i nÄianei whÄ rau (400) ngÄ marae, kohanga reo, ngÄ kura me Ätahi atu roopu hapori MÄori puta noa te nuinga o Te-Ika-a-MÄui.

Kua tuku whakaatu mÄtauranga, wÄnanga me te whakangungu o te tumu whakahaere ki te nui atu i te koata miriona tÄngata whai pÄnga.

Kua whakaaro nui mÅ te nuinga atu i te toru rau rima tekau tana para (350) kua whakahurihia mai te ruapara

Rua tekau mÄ rima ngÄ (25) Kaimahi Äpiti atu ki te tekau mÄ whitu (17) KaiÄrahi a rohe Kaitohutohu Para.

Kua whiwhi i te tata atu ki te kotahi ira rima miriona tara ($1.5m) mai i te ManatÅ« mÅ Te Taiao mai te pÅ«tea tautohenga PÅ«tea Para Kore .

Mihi nui ana a Eugene Sage kia Para Kore mo tÅna kaiÄrahitanga tino rawe i ngÄ hapori whakaitii para kore.

"TÅ«kaha ana te whanau Para Kore me te whakarato ki te whakatutuki i te Aotearoa kore para. Mahia ano e rÄtou i roto i o rÄtou wairua motuhake. Mahi tahi ai i te marae, te ngÄkau o ngÄ hapori. PÅ«nga ana ki ngÄ taiwhenua, he noho ana te niunga o ngÄ MÄori

Ä e mahia ana e rÄtou mÄ te mÄtauranga MÄori, te reo me Åna tikanga MÄori - arÄ te mohiotanga me te Ähuatanga ko tÄnei te mahinga MÄori."

"Tino rawe ngÄ hua, ake ano mÅ ngÄ hapori taiwhenua i te takaoraora nui ake i o rÄtou whanaunga noho taone ki ngÄ tau otinga mÅ te para me tÅna pÅ«mautanga."

"NÅ te tino nui rawa atu te rawe o te tauira Para Kore e nui ngÄ marae, kohanga me nga kura puta noa i te motu kei runga i te rÄrangi tatari ana kia eke atu ki te wÄhanga o te hÅtaka."

"Te rÄuna tuku moni Äwhina hou, ka tÄpiritia atu, Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto, me Wairarapa ki a TÅ«ranga, Te TairÄwhiti, Rotorua, Te-Matau-a-MÄui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara whÄnui, TÅ«wharetoa me ManawatÅ« Whanganui, ngÄ wÄhi kua tatÅ« ke ngÄ hÅtaka ara Kore.

"He maha ngÄ akoranga ki te ako mai te Para Kore, ehara anake mai te ao MÄori, enagri mÅ te katoa kei Aotearoa, he hohonu ana to aroha mo to tatou whenua me te hiahia i te pÅ«mautanga whakamua mÅ Ä tÄtou mokopuna."

Kua kÄ« a Eugene Sage e akiaki ana ia kia nui ake nga rÅpu MÄori e painga ana ki te mahi i roto te wÄhi para kore kia tono mÅ te tuku moni Äwhina i te rÄuna rua tekau mano rua tekau (2020) PÅ«tea Para Kore.